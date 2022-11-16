Analyst predicts holiday gas prices could drop to $3.50 a gallon or lower

CADILLAC — Those planning to travel this holiday season may not have to pay as much on gasoline as they think.
AAA forecasts more than 1.7 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s over 34,000 (2%) more Michigan travelers than last year’s holiday but still 69,000 (3.89%) less than 2019.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”
According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are down 19 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded. AAA reports that crude prices recently dropped after the Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased dramatically by 4 million bbl. The inventory rise could mean that demand is falling due to growing economic concerns in the market. If economic growth stalls or reverses course, crude demand will likely to follow suit alongside prices.
“The recent price spikes have reversed with Michigan motorists now seeing a double-digit drop in gas prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices could follow suit.”
Gasbuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan told the Cadillac News that with persistent refinery issues in the region now resolved, prices are expected to continue trickling down through Thanksgiving and beyond.
“We have a long way to go,” DeHaan said, “but it’s not impossible that by mid-December, prices will be in the mid-to-low three dollar a gallon range — barring any other refinery issues.”
Motorists are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $9 from 2021’s highest price last November.
DeHaan said part of the reason why prices remain higher than they were this time last year is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a host of economic sanctions and penalties directed at the aggressor by a number of countries, including the U.S.
“Not as much of Russia’s oil is making its way to (the international market),” said DeHaan, who added that with Russia no longer providing oil to many parts of the world, the price for gasoline and especially diesel fuel increased due to simple supply and demand dynamics.
Another factor contributing to the higher prices is the drop in refinery capacity in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, when gasoline use plummeted and many companies closed down their refineries.
While demand is back up again, there’s not much incentive to increase refinery capacity right now, DeHaan said, because it takes several years to get an operation up and running, and in the current political environment, electric vehicle production is being incentivized over oil production.
“Prices may not be as high tomorrow as they are right now,” DeHaan said. “Why would an oil company invest in a refinery?”
