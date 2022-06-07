CADILLAC — The pain at the pump already is intense and could be getting even more unbearable as summer progresses.
Experts say that due to several factors, the price of gasoline will remain high into the foreseeable future and may even reach $6 a gallon.
Patrick DeHaan, regional petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, said while he was hesitant to make a formal prediction than prices would reach $6, it was “certainly not out of the realm of possibility.”
What he was comfortable predicting is that prices won’t drop back down to $4 a gallon anytime soon and likely will remain around $5 a gallon or more.
“Summer is going to be real expensive,” DeHaan said. “Possibly record-setting. There’s not a lot of good news right now and a lot of bad.”
The record for highest average gas prices in U.S. history was set earlier this year, and things have only gotten worse from that point.
Across the country, the average price per gallon as of Monday was $4.87; in Michigan, it was even higher — $5.09 per gallon, which might be the influence of “price cycling” practices of regional gas companies — practices that tend to cause sudden price fluctuations.
It can also cause higher highs and lower lows than other parts of the country, which see more gradual price changes at the pump, DeHaan said.
DeHaan said here are three primary reasons why gasoline costs have continued to rise unabated for several months: “the Russia situation,” the lingering “hangover” of the pandemic, and record-low oil inventories in the U.S.
The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is plainly reflected in gasoline price charts, which show a massive spike immediately following the start of the conflict at the end of February, when the U.S banned imports of Russian oil and imposed costly sanctions on the country.
Even before the invasion, however, prices had been inching upward as a result of instability in the oil market from the COVID-19 pandemic. DeHaan said during the initial months of the pandemic, demand for gasoline plummeted as people stayed home and refrained from traveling as much. During that period, prices dropped to levels not seen since 2016 and DeHaan said many refineries laid off employees, shut down wells and cut back on production.
“We lost 1 billion barrels a day in refinery capacity,” DeHaan said. “Why keep producing if the price is next to nothing.”
As demand started to come back, DeHaan said refineries have steadily ramped up their production levels but getting back to what they were pre-pandemic has been difficult, partially due to hiring challenges, which also have plagued other industries.
As a result of that period of extremely low production, DeHaan said U.S. inventory levels have fallen to their lowest point since the 1990s, further exacerbating the existing asymmetry between oil supply and consumer demand.
DeHaan said production is “on the mend” in Michigan but it will be months before that begins to be reflected in prices at the pump.
According to AAA Michigan, motorists are paying an average of more than $75 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $25 from when prices were their highest last November.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 bbl to 219 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.8 million b/d to 8.98 million b/d as drivers fueled up for Memorial Day weekend travel. These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to the most recent spike in prices, according to AAA Michigan.
While packed roadways over Memorial Day weekend is a testament to the resiliency of the economy in the wake of higher gas prices and inflation, some have questioned how much longer this will last.
Ashley Liford was traveling through Cadillac Monday on her way to Traverse City. Liford, who lives in Monroe, Michigan, said she typically comes up north a few times a year but will probably be making fewer trips this year due to high gas prices.
“A full tank of gas used to cost $30, now it’s $70 or $65 at least,” Liford said. “We’re postponing a couple of summer things for now.”
As prices have risen, Liford she’s also been more careful about using her vehicle, opting to walk or ride her bike more often instead.
