It may have a funny nickname, but the detection of didymo in the Upper Manistee River is nothing to laugh about.
Both the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Department of Natural Resources confirmed a report of didymo — also known as rock snot — in a stretch of the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County. Didymo is a nuisance freshwater alga and despite its nickname it has a coarse, woolly texture. It also can grow into thick mats that cover the river bottom.
It is the thick mats is concerning for trout habitat.
“If it changes and forms more intrusive mats, then it becomes more of a pain,” said DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello. “It may interfere with trout populations.”
Tonello said the rock snot mats affect macroinvertebrates, or insects, which are an important food source for trout. Rock snot can form on rocks, which are where a lot of insects trout feed off of can be found.
“The big message is we do not want it to spread,” said Tonello said. “We don’t want it in the Pine (River) ... It is in the Upper Manistee for now, whether it shows up below Hodenpyl Dam or below Tippy Dam, we don’t know. It is possible it is already there.”
Not all invasive species have a devastating impact, Tonello said. He used the example of the New Zeeland mud snail, which was first detected in the Pere Marquette river in 2015 and has since been found in the Boardman River and in the Au Sable water shed. Still, anglers need to help prevent the spread of rock snot.
Tonello said anglers need to make sure and clean their waders off before using them in another river.
“We’ve got to make sure it doesn’t spread to other watersheds,” Tonello said. “We hope anglers are really diligent and are not jumping from river to river in one day. If they do, they may need several pairs of waders.”
Anglers using felt-soled wading boots may need to take an extra step and use a cleaning solution to ensure there are no living organisms living in the felt of the soles before using the boots in another stream.
“The felt soles are not illegal in Michigan, but no doubt they do not dry like straight up rubber would,” Tonello said. “Felt soles have been an angst among those in the invasive species fold. If using felt soles, I would advise putting the felt soles in a solution, it can be found on the Internet, and kill any living organism living in (the felt).”
The recent finding marks the first detection of the algae bloom in the Lower Peninsula. In 2015, extensive mats of didymo were found on the Michigan side of the St. Marys River near Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula.
“Didymo can attach to fishing equipment, wading gear and other hard surfaces and be moved to new waterways,” Bill Keiper, an aquatic biologist with EGLE’s Water Resources Division said. “With each new detection, it becomes more important for people who fish, wade or boat to clean boats and equipment, including waders, after each use.”
Anglers who have encountered didymo-infested streams in the western or eastern U.S. know that rock snot is more than just a nuisance. Currently, there are no effective methods to eradicate didymo once it is established in a river or stream. To prevent spreading didymo and other aquatic invasive species to new locations, it is critical for recreational users to thoroughly clean, drain and dry waders, equipment and boats upon leaving a waterway.
Samuel Day, a water quality biologist with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, studied didymo in southeastern U.S. streams as a graduate student at Tennessee Technological University. He discovered the algal blooms between the Three Mile Bend and Sharon Road Bridge landings on the Upper Manistee River while fishing with a friend Nov. 14. After Day examined collected samples, his findings were forwarded to the EGLE Water Resources Division, then verified by Julianne Heinlein, an aquatic ecologist and algal taxonomist with the Great Lakes Environmental Center, Inc.
“Didymo has potential to be a nasty nuisance species in Michigan’s cold-water fisheries,” l Day said. “Unlike the harmful algal blooms that plague areas of the Great Lakes due to warm temperatures and excess nutrients, didymo blooms form in cold, low-nutrient streams that most folks would generally consider pristine and great habitat for trout. Didymo can become a problem when it blooms, covering streambeds and reducing habitat for macroinvertebrates, which are important food for fish.”
Since 2015, the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program has supported researchers at Lake Superior State University’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education in an extensive study of occurrences of didymo in the St. Marys River and Upper Peninsula waters, the risk of spread and why nuisance blooms are increasing — a phenomenon being observed worldwide.
The Manistee River detection suggests didymo’s distribution in Michigan waters may be more widespread than previously expected. LSSU’s ongoing efforts will help guide didymo research and management needs statewide.
Tonello said he is not sure what the long-term impact of didymo will have.
Didymo, a microscopic diatom (single-celled alga), may be present but undetected in some waterways until changes in water quality cause it to “bloom” or develop long stalks, making it visible on hard surfaces in the streambed. Further understanding of changes that trigger blooms may also help combat the species’ negative environmental impacts.
“Over the next few months, we’ll work with partners to assure aquatic invasive species signs are posted at access sites and to spread the Clean, Drain, Dry message to the fishing community,” Keiper said. “We want to encourage local fly shops, fishing guides and conservation groups to help out by stressing the importance of decontaminating gear and equipment to protect these waters from didymo and other aquatic invasive species.”
If you observe didymo in the water, either as small, cotton ball-sized patches or thick blankets with rope-like strings that flow in currents, take photos, note the location and report it by using the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network, available online at MISIN.MSU.edu or as a downloadable smartphone app. The MISIN smartphone app will take a GPS location point if a report is made at the site; it also will allow you to upload photos with a report.
