MANTON — Families seeking something fun and affordable to do during the next couple of weekends might find just what they’re looking for at Hudson Farm.
Lynette Hudson a number of years ago began hosting weekend festivals on her farm a half-mile north of the Meauwataka Store in Wexford County.
Initially, Hudson said the motivation behind opening her property to the public was to share her animals, including mini-horses, full-size horses, goats, chickens, alpacas, llamas and hybrid “llampacas.”
Over the years, Hudson said she’s added numerous other attractions to the farm for visitors to enjoy.
“I just love to see people having fun outside,” Hudson said. “Enjoying God’s creation.”
Every Saturday in October, Hudson said the farm will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and during that time, there will be mini-horse wagon rides, animal feeding, beverages and snacks available for sale, an arts and crafts station, a hay mound, a stump jump obstacle course, frisbee golf, an apple sling, a kids bow and arrow setup, and more.
The games all are free to enjoy but the rides and feed for the animals come with a small fee.
Also on the property, Hudson runs a store that features a variety of products made of materials harvested on the farm, including socks made of alpaca fur and soap made of goat’s milk, to name a few.
The farm is located at 1716 N. 29 Road. Visitors are welcomed to stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the remaining Saturdays in October — the 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th. Hudson said visitors also can make appointments to show up outside public hours.
For more information on Hudson Farm, call (231) 429-8933 or look them up on Facebook.
