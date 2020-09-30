REED CITY — A 19-year-old Ann Arbor man is awaiting arraignment after he led police on a high-speed pursuit through two counties Monday.
At 10:26 p.m. Monday, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop of a white Toyota Corolla on U.S. 10 near the Clare County line in Orient Township, according to police. The vehicle was traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone and refused to stop once police attempted to pull the driver over, police said.
The vehicle continued to travel west on U.S. 10 through Evart and Reed City before turning south on Northland Drive and into Mecosta County, according to a press release by the sheriff’s office.
Upon entering the city of Big Rapids, police said the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety used spike strips to disable the vehicle after a 32-mile pursuit through Osceola and Mecosta counties. Once stopped, the 19-year-old Ann Arbor man was arrested, and the Toyota he was driving was determined to be stolen out of Wayne County in southeast Michigan.
Police said the driver also was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Local police are seeking to have the Ann Arbor man charged with two counts each of police officer assaulting, resisting, or obstructing and fleeing and eluding police. As of Tuesday, the man had not been arraigned in Osceola County’s 77th District Court.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Evart Police Department, the Reed City Police Department, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
