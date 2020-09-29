Ann Arbor man in stolen vehicle leads police in car chase through 2 counties

REED CITY — A 19-year-old Ann Arbor man is awaiting arraignment after he led police on a high-speed pursuit through two counties Monday.
At 10:26 p.m. Monday, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop of a white Toyota Corolla on U.S. 10 near the Clare County line in Orient Township, according to police. The vehicle was traveling at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone and refused to stop once police attempted to pull the driver over, police said.
The vehicle continued to travel west on U.S. 10 through Evart and Reed City before turning south on Northland Drive and into Mecosta County, according to a press release by the sheriff's office.
Upon entering the City of Big Rapids, police said the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety used spike strips to disable the vehicle after a 32-mile pursuit through Osceola and Mecosta counties.
