CADILLAC — The owners of Reed City Brewing Company remain optimistic that they’ll be able to bring their popular restaurant and brew pub to Cadillac.
Owner Kevin Murphy told the Cadillac News they’ll be making a final decision about whether or not to open the Cadillac Brewing Company at the site of the former Long Road Distillers within the next couple of weeks.
“Do we want it to happen, yes we do,” Murphy said. “Do we have the Cadillac community’s support, absolutely yes we do.”
A message was posted on the Reed City Brewing Company Facebook page in April indicating that due to the economy, material costs, staffing challenges and other factors, they had decided not to open in Cadillac. Murphy said this post was premature and also not entirely accurate.
Murphy said their biggest challenge all along in opening the new location has been the delay in obtaining federal licenses related to alcohol production.
They’ve also been busy lately with other projects, including setting up a 6,500-square foot production facility, where they’ll eventually make their own beer, wine and liquor.
Murphy said once they have all the licenses they need, they could realistically have the Cadillac location ready for customers within 45 days.
“The building is pretty much set where we want it,” Murphy said.
Kevin and his wife Deanna, along with their daughter, Courtney, last year purchased the former Long Road Distillers building at 412 Mitchell St., with plans to make it into the Cadillac Brewing Company.
Since the time they announced their plans, Courtney Murphy said they’ve received a lot of positive feedback, in addition to daily inquiries about when it will open.
“People are excited about it,” Murphy previously told the Cadillac News. “They’re getting impatient about the delay, just like we are.”
