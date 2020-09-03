MCBAIN — Motivated by an urge to engender some feelings of normalcy during a strange and trying time, organizers have decided to go ahead with this year's Hughston Cow Camp Rodeo.
"We did a lot of talking about it," said Star Hughston, organizer of the annual rodeo that bears his family's name. "It was a tough decision but we felt we could do this safely."
For decades, Cow Camp has brought cowboys and cowgirls from around the state and country to the Hughston property near McBain in Missaukee County. The rodeo features horse and bull riding contests, in addition to roping demonstrations throughout the several days it is held.
While many events in Northern Michigan have been cancelled this year out of concern organizers had about not being able to adhere to social distancing requirements, Hughston said others have been held safely and successfully, which gives them confidence they'll be able to host Cow Camp.
Another reason for Hughston's confidence is the size of their property — 450 acres — more than enough to provide adequate distance between campers staying overnight during the days the rodeo is held.
"Every camper could have two acres to themselves if they wanted," Hughston laughed.
Hughston said they've also installed additional seating in the stands to make it easier for attendees to social distance themselves while watching the rodeo.
In addition, unlike in previous years when they would allow entry to as many people as possible, Hughston said they'll be keeping a close eye on attendance this year and will turn people away at the gates when they near capacity limits.
Another change that people may notice this year is an increase in the number security personnel. Hughston said they hired more security this year both to ensure people are appropriately social distancing and to make sure the event stays safe and orderly.
"We're doing the best we can," Hughston said. "We know the concerns and are taking them seriously."
Hughston said many rodeos have been cancelled in recent months as a result of the pandemic, which may result in more riders than usual performing this year at Cow Camp.
As in previous years, riders from the International Professional Rodeo Association circuit will be featured at Cow Camp, along with ropers from the Michigan Roping Association.
For those who plan to camp, pre-registration is highly recommended this year due to additional restrictions that are in place related to COVID-19.
It costs $12 per adult to attend the rodeo and $8 for children 4-12 years old. Kids under 3 years old attend free of charge.
Check out Hughston's Cow Camp Rodeo on Facebook for additional details on camping rates for individuals and families.
To get to Cow Camp, turn west on Geers Road and follow the rodeo signs.
Cow Camp schedule of events:
Thursday, Sept. 3
• 9 a.m. — Gates open for camping
Friday, Sept. 4
• 1 p.m. — Trail ride led by Lum and Denver Hughston
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Family Fun Night
• 7:30 p.m. — IPRA Rodeo
Saturday, Sept. 5
• All day MRA roping
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Corn hole tournament registration
• Noon — First toss in corn hole tournament
• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Chili cookoff
• 7:30 — IPRA Rodeo
Sunday, Sept. 6
• All day MRA roping
• 10 a.m. — Church service
• 1 p.m. — Poker run
• 7:30 p.m. — IPRA Rodeo
