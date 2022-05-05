REED CITY — Tuesday marked another year of drive your tractor to school day at Reed City High School. Participating students began their tractor parade at Great Lakes Equipment and Truck Sales.
Escorted by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-tractor parade then traveled along Northland Drive to Church Street, where they reached the high school parking lot.
Parents and fellow students waited in the lot for their arrival at 7:30 a.m. The annual event is held to show Reed City’s farming pride.
