Annual Great American Crossroads Celebration returns to Reed City

REED CITY — The Great American Crossroads Celebration is returning to downtown Reed City with activities for all ages.
This year’s GACC is scheduled to take place Aug. 18-20. The celebration will kick off Thursday evening with a color run at the Reed City Depot, followed by an adult comedy show in the beverage tent.
Attendees can find a few favorite returning activities Friday and Saturday, including the Grand Parade, the children’s carnival and the 18th Annual Great American Crossroads 5K run.
GACC Board President Jesse Kailing said he and his fellow board members have always made an effort to schedule a variety of activities that appeal to every age group in the community.
It’s Kailing’s first year as president, but he’s served on the GACC board for several years. In that time, he said the celebration has seen a lot of growth, but in the last few years, they’ve put an emphasis on downtown Reed City.
“It’s a lot bigger. The beverage tent, the entertainment is much, much larger,” he said. “But we’ve made it more downtown focused to help the downtown businesses, and then also focused on kids.”
Like many other festivals and events in the area, Kailing and his team struggled to find volunteers to run the GACC, but even short-handed, he said they didn’t want to cancel the celebration.
A full schedule of GACC events is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 18
• 6 p.m. — Color Run (Depot)
• 7 p.m. — Adult Comedy Night (Beverage Tent)
Friday, Aug. 19
• 9 a.m. — 19th Annual Reed City Athletics Golf Outing (Spring Valley Golf Course)
• Noon — Grand Opening of West Michigan Candle Co. (205 W. Upton Ave.)
• 5:30 p.m. — GFWC Bike Decorating for Parade (GT Norman Elementary)
• 6 p.m. — Parking Lot Party (Beverage Tent)
• 6 to 10 p.m. — Softball Tournament (Westerberg and Hersey Parks)
• 6:30 p.m. — Grand Parade (Higbee Street)
• 7 p.m. — Scottville Clown Band (Beverage Tent)
• 8 p.m. — Live Music by Andy Patterson (Beverage Tent)
Saturday, Aug. 20
• 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Softball Tournament (Westerberg and Hersey Parks)
• 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Food Trucks (Westerberg and Hersey Parks)
• 8 to 11 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast (Moose Lodge No. 705)
• 9 a.m. — 18th Annual Great American Crossroads 5K (Depot)
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Car Show (Downtown)
• 8 a.m. — Disc Golf Sneak Peek (Rambadt Park)
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Children’s Carnival (Downtown)
• Noon — VFW Chicken BBQ (Westerberg Park)
• 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Live Music by Adam Joynt Band (Downtown)
