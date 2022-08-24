Annual Green Acres car show returns for its 11th year

CADILLAC — Green Acres is once again hosting its vintage car show for facility residents and members of the Cadillac community.
On Friday, Aug. 26, the Green Acres lot will be filled with vehicles of all makes, models and colors. Car owners can roll in around 4 p.m., and festivities will take off around 5 p.m.
Life Enrichment Coordinator Heather Lorkowski said Green Acres has always strived to give back to the community members who support the institution. Every year, she said staff members work to provide a free event that engages area families and gives them something fun to do over the summer. For over a decade, the car show has filled that need.
The show has also become a way for Green Acres residents to connect with their neighbors, and reminisce about the old days.
“Lots of times, as residents walk through, they remember the rumble seats in the back of the cars and taking their dates out and going to the drive in movies,” Lorkowski said. “So it brings back a lot of good memories, and then it’s really fun to see the public come and enjoy this as well.”
Since its inception, Lorkowski said the event has grown, and, with the help of a few sponsors, they’re now able to include an arts and crafts market, live music and free food. Hospice of Michigan is providing hot dogs, The Care Team of Traverse City donated chips and popcorn and Culver’s is providing custard.
Traverse City based pianist, Peter Bergin, will be set up in the Green Acres lot to play ragtime music through the duration of the event. Various local crafters will also be set up to sell jewelry, graphic design mugs, soaps, handbags, apple flower arrangements and home decor.
Lorkowski said attendees will have the chance to vote for their top three cars on the lot, and winners will be announced before the show’s conclusion. She said Green Acres differs from other car shows by leaving the judging up to attending community members, as opposed to an elected board. Cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded to first, second and third place winners respectively.
Car owners are not required to register ahead of time. Lorkowski said they receive their show number upon arrival.
