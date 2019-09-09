MARION — The annual pheasant hunt for disabled veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders, is scheduled for this month at the Tails-A-Waggin Acres Hunting Preserve located south of McBain and west of Marion in Osceola County.
The 14th annual event is scheduled for Sept. 27-30.
Tails-A-Waggin can accommodate up to 40 veterans per day, so there are plenty of slots available for this hunt. The hunt includes free pheasant hunting, a free lunch buffet, guides with dogs and cleaning services if you want to bring pheasants home. All hunters will be escorted by guides and their dogs, so expect to walk for about two hours during the day (special mobility vehicles are available for veterans needing assistance). Bring your favorite shotgun or borrow a 12- or 20-gauge shotgun at the preserve. No. 6 shot or smaller shotgun shells are recommended. Hunters’ orange caps and apparel are suggested.
The group Veterans Helping Veterans has been part of the pheasant hunt for years now and is returning once again to help with the event and the lunch buffet each day.
To make a reservation or for more information, call (231) 743-6483 or send an email to childrenscharter@gmail.com.
