Some of the walleye eggs taken in the next few weeks from the Muskegon River could end up being the fish you catch from multiple local lakes.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be collecting the walleye eggs below the Croton Dam from now until April 14 using electrofishing boats. The date these collections begin will depend on water temperatures, the presence of ripe fish and other factors. It is anticipated most work will be completed from the last week of March through the first week of April. Five days of electrofishing are planned, with four of those being egg-take days.
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said he will be assisting in the process and will be heading to the Muskegon River on Monday. He said the plan for Monday is to do some electrofishing to see how many walleye there are, if they are ripe and ready to spawn. He also said a trout survey also is in the plan as the DNR plants a lot of trout in that river.
“We shock the walleye and they will spawn the fish at the boat launch. Then at the end of the day they take the eggs back to the hatcheries and put them in incubators until they hatch,” Tonello said. “In a few weeks, when they are in the fry stage, we will stock them into our walleye ponds for about six weeks.”
After their time in the DNR’s walleye ponds, Tonello said they will be considered fingerlings at roughly 1.5 inches in length. That is when they will be stocked in the various lakes through his fisheries unit.
Much like farmers can’t predict what a crop will be like until the harvest, Tonello said raising walleye is similar. Some years are good, while others are bad. With the no egg take in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the yield of fish low from 2021’s egg take, Tonello said if this year’s egg take isn’t good there could be an impact on walleye populations in lakes where the DNR stocks them.
“Let’s say we are not able to stock this year and now we are looking at 2023. That is a four-year gap since some lakes were last stocked,” he said. “If we are not able to stock this year, we could be looking at a few down years for walleye.”
When it comes to natural reproduction helping, Tonello said lakes, such as Cadillac and Mitchell, are stocked for a reason — natural reproduction is not happening at the level needed to support what anglers want. That is why those lakes are being stocked.
The DNR plans to collect approximately 24 million walleye eggs from the Muskegon River this year, which will result in fry (fish that have just hatched) for transfer to rearing ponds and direct fry plants throughout the Lower Peninsula.
Walleye fry transferred to ponds will be raised to fingerling size (approximately 1.5 to 2.5 inches) and stocked in late spring or early summer in lakes and rivers throughout the Lower Peninsula. Lake Michigan and many inland lake walleye populations in the Lower Peninsula depend on the fingerlings produced from Muskegon River eggs.
The size of the walleye spawning run in the Muskegon River is about 40,000 to 50,000 fish each year. DNR crews will strip milt (sperm) and eggs from approximately 350 adult fish, which will be returned to the river — except for 60, which will be sent to Michigan State University for fish health testing.
