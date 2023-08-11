CADILLAC — Since starting his job as the Wexford County Airport Manager, Keith Newell has been setting his sights high.
While that could be seen as a cliche, it also is the truth.
His first day on the job was Jan. 9, but Newell had ideas of what he wanted to do in his new position as soon as he started it. More than eight months into his tenure as manager, Newell is starting to bring those ideas to life and there are more to come.
When he started in January, Newell said he knew it was a great facility but quickly learned there also was a great staff, albeit a small one. He also noticed something that he hopes he will be the remedy for.
“The thing I found very interesting is since 2000, there have been 16 airport managers. So, there has been a lot of turnover and a lot of things were patched but not necessarily fixed,” he said. “So, we’re just kind of going back and starting over and saying, ‘What do we need to do?’”
Similar to the American psychologist Abraham Maslow, Newell said he created “Newell’s Hierarchy of Needs.” While Maslow’s hierarchy is a theory of psychological health predicated on fulfilling innate human needs in priority, culminating in self-actualization, Newell’s, in contrast, is all things airport.
The bottom layer and most important is ensuring the airport is safe. This includes the runways when planes are coming in but also for those working at the airport. The next layer is financials. The airport is a business and if the bottom line isn’t healthy it’s not going to survive.
The next level or priority is day-to-day operations and ensuring everything is working properly. The fourth layer is strategy. That means developing a plan that will allow the airport to grow while also finding ways to deliver more value to the community.
While that strategy still needs to be developed, Newell said he hopes that the annual Wings and Wheels event can help deliver that value to the community by also helping to build the aviation industry.
While the event has been happening for a couple of years, Newell said this year it will take on a new focus. It will have many of the same qualities as prior years and will remain family-friendly, but Newell said this year organizations have been invited to promote careers in aviation.
Newell said it is important for people to know the airport exists and the Wings and Wheels is one way to accomplish that. He is regularly surprised when talking with people from around the area that don’t know there is an airport in the Cadillac area. It is a similar situation when it comes to aviation careers and that made Newell want to use the event as a way to promote aviation careers.
The idea is to expose children to aviation but also show the possible career paths that aviation provides. Newell said while that can mean becoming a pilot, there also are careers in aviation that never leave the ground such as air traffic control or mechanics. In all, 21 career booths will be set up.
“We are in a different world now with kids and how they get exposed to careers and all sorts of things. It is not the same as it used to be,” he said. “It used to be as a kid you could just ride your bike down and go sit in the airport and watch airplanes all day long, but you can’t now. There are fences now and other deterrents.”
He also said Boeing does an outlook study of how many pilots, technicians and cabin crew are needed worldwide for the next 20 years. The most recent report came out a few weeks ago and Newell said that number for those careers was estimated at 649,000.
Newell said it was broken down by geography but North America was going to need 127,000 people to fill those jobs during the next 20 years. That averages out to 6,350 new workers needing to be hired each year. Newell said it likely will be less during the next few years and expand to more than that as time progresses.
“The record amount of hiring by the airlines in the past has been slightly over 5,000 a year. So for 20 years, we have to exceed that record amount of hiring and in the past, we had a much larger military base to pull from,” he said. “That pipeline isn’t there anymore and it also seems to be more difficult to find a flight school at your local airport. You can’t just sign up, take flight lessons and start your career.”
While many instantly think a career in aviation means becoming a pilot for a commercial airline, there also are careers in business, logistics, medical, agriculture and the military. There also are the ground crews, mechanics, air traffic controllers and more. Just because a person is interested in aviation doesn’t mean they have to take flight or be a pilot, according to Newell.
With this year’s Wings and Wheels being the first year where aviation careers are being highlighted, Newell said he doesn’t know exactly what will need to happen to consider it a success. What he does know is that he will continue to focus on aviation careers and in particular exposing children and teens to them.
He said he is working with local districts such as Cadillac Area Public Schools as well as the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center to see if they can partner in some programs that highlight aviation. While this could be learning to fly and becoming a pilot, Newell said it also could be working as an airplane mechanic.
As for the upcoming event, planes and vehicles will drive and fly in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 234 is preceding the event with free flights for kids from 9 a.m. to noon through its Young Eagles program. To register a youth for the free flight go to youngeaglesday.org. The association will also sponsor a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.
Wings and Wheels is a family-friendly event, and alcoholic beverages should be kept at home, along with pets. Children are welcome, but they must not be left unattended. A bounce house, music and food vendors will all be available on airport grounds. There also will, of course, be a car show and various planes on display.
