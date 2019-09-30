MANISTEE — An anonymous tip of animal cruelty in Maple Grove Township, Manistee County, led to the confiscation of 29 dogs on Thursday.
A press release from Manistee County Sheriff’s Office reported its Animal Control Division found 29 husky and husky mix dogs living inside a residence and pole barn. The animals, ranging in age from 4 months to 9 years old, were lying, eating and sleeping in feces and urine on the concrete floor of the pole bar. Numerous animals had stained, dirty and matted fur from the living conditions.
All 29 dogs were removed from the scene. Animal control was assisted by Homeward Bound Animal Shelter.
According to the press release, a report has been forwarded to the Manistee County Prosecutors Office for review of possible charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.