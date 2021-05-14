Another detective brought in to work on cold case involving body found in Lake County

IDLEWILD — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has brought in another detective to help tie up some loose ends in an investigation involving the discovery of a body last year near Idlewild.
The body of Richard Allen Ashbrook was discovered in June 2020 on a property in Pleasant Plains Township. Ashbrook was reported missing on Feb. 11, 2018.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they've hired Pat Hedlund, who has some experience investigating cold cases in Newaygo County, to work on a part-time basis to "double check" some aspects of the case in preparation for prosecution.
"The family needs some answers," Martin said. "We've done our task. Now it's up to the prosecutor's office to make some decisions on how the case will move forward."
No criminal charges have yet been filed in connection with the discovery, which police have deemed to be suspicious and possibly the result of foul play.
“At the time, it was a well-being check," Martin said about the original missing person report on Ashbrook in 2018. “Deputies made contact with someone at the residence and they told them everything was OK but they didn’t know where (Ashbrook) had gone. I don’t think at the time it was looked upon as possibly a criminal case."
Martin said when family members requested police look more closely at the case, he decided to reopen the investigation.
After they received some information indicating that evidence of Ashbrook’s whereabouts may be found on the property where he was last known to have stayed, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Upon search of the residence, detectives collected evidence to assist in the case; however, Ashbrook still had not been located. A couple of days later, investigators returned to the property and excavated the exterior rear yard of the residence, where they located human remains buried at the site, later identified as Ashbrook.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said some follow-up interviews and other actions were necessary before they were ready for prosecution, although he refrained from discussing additional details to prevent the case from potentially becoming compromised.
Cooper said the additional detective the sheriff's office has allocated to the investigation will be extremely helpful, especially since Hedlund has so much cold case experience.
"We're happy to have that resource," Cooper said.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for updates on this case as they become available.
