Another reason to quit smoking this year

CADILLAC — Did you resolve to quit smoking in 2021? Good for you. If you were on the fence about whether 2021 was really the year to pull it off — 2020 was pretty stressful, after all — here’s some extra incentive.
Smoking’s always bad for you, but smokers are also more vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19.
District Health Department No. 10 recently issued a reminder of the ways smoking impacts our health.
“Cigarette smoking compromises the immune system and is linked to lung inflammation that puts people at greater risk for pulmonary infections, such as flu, pneumonia, bronchitis, and COVID-19,‘ the department said in a news release. “Smoking also harms the cells that line our airways which are the lungs’ essential defenders against viruses. Adults and youth that smoke or are former smokers are at an increased risk for severe complications of infection, including severe illness from COVID-19.‘
There are also secondhand smoke considerations.
“Not only are individuals potentially spreading virus by not wearing a mask, they are blowing these droplets to the people around them who may potentially get infected,‘ American Lung Association (ALA) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Albert Rizzo said in a FAQ on the organization’s website.
In a fact sheet about COVID-19 and tobacco use, the ALA noted that “secondhand smoke has not been established as a separate, known risk factor in developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms.‘
However, “Many of the underlying conditions caused or made worse by secondhand smoke are potential risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms.‘
E-smoking and vaping have similar concerns.
While “At the present time, no firm link has been established between e-cigarette use and more severe risk due to COVID-19,‘ the ALA’s fact sheet states, “other harms remain.‘
Those harms include the effects of nicotine, such as causing inflammation in lung tissue; exposure to heavy metals and cancer-causing chemicals; and exposure to acrolein, a pesticide that “can cause acute lung injury and COPD and may cause asthma and lung cancer.‘
Those impacts — lung injury, COPD, asthma and lung cancer — ‘are potential risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms.‘
As DHD No. 10 put it, “It is important that we do all we can to keep our lungs healthy to avoid the worst effects of COVID-19. Smoking and vaping harms the lungs, making lung tissue inflamed and susceptible to infection. There has never been a better time to quit all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes!‘
