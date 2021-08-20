LAKE CITY — After a weekend full of cool cars, games, and all the food you can eat, this year’s annual Car Cruise and Show did not disappoint once again.
“It was really great,” executive director of the Lake City Chamber Michelle Reichert said. “Everyone had a great attitude, and the show was well-received.”
For the second straight year, Reichert said the car cruise and show brought in a record turnout, with 250 participants in the cruise and 133 participants in the show.
As the streets filled with cars and visitors, Reichert said it was great to people coming out to support the show and local businesses.
“I was elated,” Reichert said. “Not only seeing people at the show but seeing them support local businesses.”
Since wrapping up, Reichert said she has received positive comments all around, with many already looking forward to next year.
“The comments I heard the most is ‘it’s one of the best car shows around’,” Reichert said.
