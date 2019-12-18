CADILLAC — More than 30 protestors rallied in Cadillac Tuesday to send a message to elected officials in Washington, D.C. — vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
The event was one of more than 500 across the country and several within the state. Traverse City also was hosting a similar type of event. The purpose of the event in Cadillac and across the nation was to demonstrate to lawmakers their constituents are in support of impeachment and Trump’s removal on the eve of the House of Representative’s vote.
The event started at the Kris Eggle Memorial Fountain and moved from there to downtown Cadillac. Before the protestors marched into downtown, Bob Eggle, veteran and father of the deceased National Park Ranger, talked to those who gathered so they understood his son’s sacrifice and how he died. Kris Eggle was shot and killed in 2002 while he and several U.S. Border Patrol Agents attempted to apprehend two armed illegal aliens.
Besides those attending the rally, a few pro-Trump supporters followed the protest as it made its way through the downtown.
Indivisible Northwest 4 Michigan member Tonya Bednarick said the organization was responsible for Tuesday’s protest and represents the people of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola, and Roscommon counties. However, individuals from Lake and Mecosta counties also were at the event.
“We held the rally here (Tuesday) because no one is above the law. President Trump committed actions that put our free and fair elections in danger,‘ she said.
