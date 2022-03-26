LANSING — A 35-year-old McBain man will continue to serve his prison sentence as the result of the Michigan Appeals Court denied two appeals regarding a jury’s conviction to multiple criminal sexual conduct crimes during an October 2020 trial in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Kirk Allen Murray was sentenced in November 2020 to 25 to 40 years in prison with 131 days credited and 2 to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree CSC for sexual contact with his 11-year-old daughter on or between the dates of June 1 and Oct. 1, 2018, in Cadillac. As a result of this conviction, Murray is required to be electronically monitored for life.
He also was sentenced to 20 months to 15 years in prison with 48 days credited after a jury found him guilty of third-degree CSC, force or coercion.
Both sentences are being served concurrently, according to court records.
Murray, however, filed his appeals on two cases, but the appeals were the same.
He first argued that the trial court erred by concluding that the prosecution gave sufficient notice of particular witness testimony under MCL 768.27b(2) and by allowing that witness to testify.
In this case, the judges stated the witness testimony was completely unrelated to the victim’s allegations that resulted in Murray’s CSC convictions. Additionally, the witness testimony provided no new facts to the jury was extremely brief and did not relate to the sexual abuse of the other victim underlying the other CSC conviction. There was corroborative evidence — testimony by the first victim — that was far more probative concerning the other victim’s account of her sexual abuse at the hands of Murray, than the witness’ wholly unrelated testimony, according to the judges.
Furthermore, the judges stated Murray did not substantively challenge the admissibility of the other-acts evidence and has not explained how the asserted lack of notice impacted any cross-examination of the witness or would have otherwise altered the defense’s approach to the case.
Accordingly, assuming that the trial court erred by allowing witness testimony, the judges concluded Murray has not established the requisite prejudice and held that reversal is unwarranted.
Murray next argued that MCL 750.520b(2)(b) violates the separation-of-powers doctrine by depriving a sentencing judge of the discretion to impose an appropriate punishment.
Murray argued that MCL 750.520b(2)(b) violates the separation-of-powers doctrine because the statute deprives a sentencing court of its discretion to consider individualized, mitigating circumstances by mandating a minimum sentence of at least 25 years.
Under the principles and authorities cited in the preceding paragraph, the defendant’s argument lacks merit because MCL 750.520b(2)(b) represents a permissible exercise of legislative authority to prescribe a mandatory minimum sentence.
The judges stated that in enacting MCL 750.520b(2)(b), the Legislature properly exercised the authority vested in it by the Michigan Constitution to provide penalties for criminal offenses. For that reason, the judges stated there was no violation of the separation-of-powers doctrine.
At the time of Murry’s 2020 sentence, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said these types of cases are always difficult for his office. He also said there needs to be a balance of what is best for the victims and allow them to move on with their lives as much as they can, and yet still ensure that justice prevails. While some may argue that a mandatory minimum sentence is unjust, Wiggins also said others can argue that it is appropriate. He conceded in November 2020 that both sides have valid points.
Wiggins also said, however, it is the legislature’s job to change the law and until that happens the court system is left with mandatory minimum sentences in some cases.
In 2019, former Wexford County Prosecutor and current 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore charged Murray with two separate cases involving criminal sexual conduct.
The second case originally included counts of first-degree CSC and third-degree CSC for sexual acts on an adult woman. In February 2020, Murray was found to be not guilty on the first-degree CSC offense, but that same jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the third-degree CSC offense. As a result, that inability to reach consensus by the jury led to a hung jury on that charge.
A hung jury is a judicial jury that cannot agree upon a verdict after extended deliberation and is unable to reach the required unanimity or supermajority. Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said in February 2020 the jury deliberated for nearly six hours and was brought into the courtroom twice during those deliberations. At which time, 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman read instructions regarding a hung jury, Nyman said. Fagerman also offered ways the jury could reach a verdict, according to Nyman.
Although the two cases were separate, the court granted joinder to allow for a single trial in October 2020. In law, a joinder is the joining of two or more legal issues together. Procedurally, a joinder allows multiple issues to be heard in one hearing or trial and is done when the issues or parties involved overlap sufficiently to make the process more efficient or fairer.
Although the cases were joined at the trial, Murray had to submit two appeals.
