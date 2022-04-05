CADILLAC — Local artists looking to express their creativity, and maybe win a little bit of cash, are now free to apply for the 38th annual Mayor’s Art Award.
The award is being coordinated by the Cadillac Arts Council, which has been an official City of Cadillac board for many years. They started the Mayor’s Art Award as a way to highlight artists in the community, and to add another activity to the Cadillac Festival of the Arts.
Arts Council member Mike Filkins said the parameters for the competition are very open. In previous years, they’ve received a wide range of works.
“We’ve received entries that were large rocks with city scenes painted on them, standard paintings and photographs, sculptures, all kinds of things,” Filkins said. “And of course, anyone over the years that has won is then put on permanent display in the city municipal complex.”
Once entries are collected, they’ll be displayed on Friday, July 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts. Both festival patrons and judges can observe the entires before the top three winners are selected.
Once judging is complete, first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced. First place will receive $450, with second and third place receiving $100 and $50, respectively. All three winning artists will be given a ribbon, but only first place will become a permanent fixture in the city municipal complex with a designated plaque.
Having an arts council that actively engages the community with artists has a strong importance, according to Filkins. Not only do they work to put on the festival of the arts, but they also coordinate for scholarships and other art-based activities for community members.
“The arts council also tries to distribute grants to help support the work of individual art groups, whether that be a performing group like the Footliters, the orchestra groups, artists, organizations like Up North Arts, dance groups,” he said. “All the different kinds of groups that function within the city can apply for financial support from the arts council as well.”
Along with viewing entries for the Mayor’s Art Award, festival attendees can also expect to see fine art vendors, food vendors and live music at the rotary pavilion. Additionally, there will be children’s activities and other artisan vendors on Saturday, July 16.
Filkins said both the arts festival and the Mayor’s Art Award are indicative of the city’s dedication and attention to the arts.
“I think it establishes that not only is there an arts council made up of people who are supportive of the arts, but the significant support that the city of Cadillac has provided over the years for the arts,” he said. “It’s important that people know that the City of Cadillac really does support the arts, and having the arts in our community, that’s an integral part of what makes a city a wonderful place.”
Application forms for the Mayor’s Art Award are available on the City of Cadillac website or at the municipal complex in Cadillac. All forms must be turned in by noon on Friday, July 15. Participants must be from the northwestern Michigan region, including Wexford, Missaukee, Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Emmet, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Lake, Osceola and Antrim counties.
