Applications to be in Cadillac's Memorial Day parade down significantly this year

CADILLAC — With less than a week to go before Memorial Day, Ritchie Harris is starting to get a little worried.
By this time most years, Harris said he would have received between 35 and 45 applications to be in the Memorial Day parade. As of Monday, he had received only 10.
Harris — a volunteer with the American Legion who helps to organize the parade with Cadillac Honor Guard member Steve Birdwell — said in all the years he’s been involved with the event, he’s never had so few applications.
“We don’t really have any idea why,” Harris said. “We thought things were getting back to normal ... we thought we were going to have a good turnout.”
Harris said the only theory he has as to why people aren’t signing up is workforce shortages: business owners might be opting not to participate because they don’t have enough employees to keep things running smoothly in their absence.
So far, Harris said several rural fire departments have signed up to be in the parade. He expects area service organizations also will participate but he’s looking for a lot more applications before the week is over.
There are no specific requirements to be in the parade, although they do ask that people who intend to drive their personal vehicles to decorate them in honor of Memorial Day.
The parade route will start on Mason Street at 10 a.m. From there, it will proceed to Harris Street, then Mitchell Street all the way down to Pine Street and Chestnut Street, ending at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
After the parade, there will be a speaker at the stadium and veterans will be recognized. When the event is over, Harris said they will be serving a chicken BBQ dinner complete with baked beans, potato salad and a roll at the Legion for $10 a plate.
Applications can be submitted until Saturday. Anyone interested in being in the parade can contact Harris at (231) 468-8311 or Birdwell at (231) 884-3597.
