CADILLAC — The Elks National Foundation has opened its application process for the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. This year the foundation is investing $4.2 million in college scholarships.
Applicants need not be related to a member of the Elks and they will be judged on academics, leadership, service and financial need.
Applications must be completed online and submitted by the Nov. 15, 2020 deadline.
The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2021 after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards.
The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.
The ENF Most Valuable Students are a source of pride - graduating from college at a rate of 90%, 30% higher than the national average.
Since 1931 the ENF has awarded life-changing scholarships to thousands of students like Santiago Alvillar of California, last year’s top winner, the first in his family to receive a formal education.
“(The scholarship) is helping me make strides within my family and future generations that really are indescribable,‘ Alvillar said. “This award acts as a representation of being able to conquer terrifying circumstances to my younger family members ... and to anyone who thinks goals become impossible ... It’s helped me create a ripple effect and I’m sure it’s going to have a positive impact not only in my family but in my community.‘
Alvillar is attending Stanford University to study engineering and physics with a specialty in energy alternatives.
Applications are available on the Elks National Foundation website. For details visit: elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.
The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens.
