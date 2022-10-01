This weekend will be the starting point for an anticipated 300,000 or more people taking to the woods and forests of Michigan.
Saturday marks the start of the archery deer season, which will remain open until Nov 14. It then reopens on Dec. 1, after the firearm season closes, and will remain open through Jan. 1.
As for the outlook for the archery and upcoming firearm seasons, hunters in the Northern Lower Peninsula should be happy with what it is saying. DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart is the person who helped to pen the 2022 Deer Season Outlook and the overall theme is that conditions are looking excellent for the upcoming seasons, and hunters can expect conditions that meet or exceed 2021.
While changes in weather-related to global warming have been discussed at the national and state levels, Stewart said prolonged warmer temperatures and the extension of summer-like weather will never have any impact on deer behavior or things like the timing of the rut.
“The rut is always synchronized to the amount of daylight. As the days get shorter, it triggers the deer body to increase chemicals to increase testosterone level,” he said. “You will hear about the full moon and the weather, but the rut is never going to be from the moon or because it is warmer or colder.”
He also said long-term it is looking like there will be longer summers and shorter winters which could have an impact on the length of time deer are susceptible to hemorrhagic disease. Hemorrhagic disease is transmitted by biting midges.
Epizootic hemorrhagic disease is an acute, infectious, often fatal viral disease of some wild ruminants, according to the DNR. This malady, characterized by extensive hemorrhages, has been responsible for significant epizootics in deer in the northern United States and southern Canada. The DNR said a similar hemorrhagic disease called bluetongue also occurs throughout the U.S. and Canada, but EHD and bluetongue are antigenically different.
“The longer summer holds on without a killing frost, (hemorrhages) has the potential to impact deer. We haven’t had it severely for 10 years but it happens every year, probably in some smaller areas,” he said. “It stays longer until there is a killing frost.”
During the 2021 hunting, the DNR said it was quite the year for hunters in this region. Despite about a 10% dip in hunter efforts from 2020, the buck harvest in the Northern Lower Peninsula increased by about 16%. Stewart said that while the effort, which means the number of times hunters were afield, went down by roughly 10%, actual hunter numbers only dropped by 4%.
The outlook stated winter mortality hasn’t impacted the herd in the northern Lower for quite some time, and that trend seemed to continue during the winter of 2021. Deer came out of winter in great condition due to the mild weather, and that great condition has led to plentiful reports of does being seen with twin fawns in many areas, according to the DNR.
The DNR also reported in the outlook that production of soft mast like native apples is doing well this summer. Hard mast production is looking good in several spots, though it’s worth noting that there are places still experiencing spongy moths, which harm acorn production, according to the 2022 outlook. If hunters come across any oaks producing acorns in the early season, it’s sure to be an area with high deer traffic that can pay off with a successful hunting encounter, according to the DNR.
The outlook also said a common theme echoed from reports out of this region is the skewed buck-to-doe ratio many are seeing. Improving this ratio through additional antlerless harvest can improve the number of bucks hunters see each fall, the timing and intensity of the rut, and even the age structure of bucks as efforts are transferred to antlerless deer, according to the DNR.
Harvesting a doe also can help alleviate conflicts associated with high numbers of deer. If a hunter is in an area with a lot of does, they should consider taking an extra antlerless deer to help manage their region’s deer herd.
If they don’t have room to store the meat, they can always share the deer harvest through Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger. This program allows hunters to donate a deer to a participating processor, with the resulting venison being delivered to a local food pantry at no cost to the hunter.
When it comes to things hunters should know now that the archery season has started, DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said deer participation patches are available online only. That means anyone who wants one will have to purchase that through the DNR.
Log in to michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and look for the “Patches” tab to begin. There will be a limit of two patches per order. Hunters also can purchase the patch from the DNR Hunt Fish mobile app.
The DNR also wants to remind hunters that baiting and feeding are banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula.
The only exception to this ban is during the recent Liberty and Independence hunts only. Also, hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements may use bait in areas where baiting is banned.
The DNR said the new harvest reporting system should make it easier for hunters to understand if they are in a location where the agency is looking for volunteers to submit their deer for testing.
If a hunter is in one of the disease surveillance zones, they will see a message on the harvest report confirmation page asking them to submit their harvested deer head for testing, along with locations where they can submit their deer head or sample for testing.
Check stations will be focused in places where the DNR needs to gather physical samples for bovine tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease. This will allow the DNR to maximize its use of staff resources for disease surveillance purposes. Harvested animals must be reported using the online harvest reporting system.
Earlier this year, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted a rule that deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, like a processor or taxidermist. Hunters also must continue to attach a paper kill tag to a harvested deer.
Last month, a letter, penned on Sept. 19 by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger, was sent to Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden. Mueller is the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. In the letter, Eichinger wrote the DNR would like to see the penalty for failure to report a harvested deer within 72 hours changed from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.
Eichinger said the change is in line with other recent Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act penalty changes passed earlier this year and the decriminalization of failing to report a deer harvest also would streamline enforcement.
Eichinger wrote House Bill 6354, as introduced and referred to the House Government Operation Committee, would amend section 40118 of NREPA to reduce the penalty from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction, where a violator may be ordered to pay a civil fine of not more than $150.
The bill passed through the House Committee on Government Operations unchanged but when it got to the House floor on Sept. 21 Stewart said was amended. The amendments took away the mandatory reporting and also made it so the Natural Resources Commission is prevented from instituting that type of regulation. It passed through the House and was referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources.
Stewart said it left the Senate committee on Sept. 28 and was passed by the legislative branch. The bill is now enrolled and awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature. He, however, said he is uncertain if it will be signed or vetoed by Whitmer. He said when the bill was first introduced, the DNR supported it, but the agency doesn’t after it was amended.
“We are just proceeding as normal. The bill is now enrolled and awaits the governor’s signature. We are proceeding and our messaging hasn’t changed,” Stewart said. “We want people to report their deer harvest and until the governor signs it, that is still the requirement. If things change the requirement, then our messaging will change.”
Michigan was the last Midwestern state to move forward with mandatory reporting and the 72-hour window for reporting is one of the longest when compared to other Midwestern states. Other deadlines are 24 hours or less. For example, Minnesota hunters who successfully harvest a deer must report it within 48 hours, while hunters in Wisconsin must report it by 5 p.m. the day after it’s recovered.
