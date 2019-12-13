CADILLAC — Bundle up. This winter is expected to be colder than average along with higher heating costs as well.
Senior meteorologist Jack Boston with Accuweather said that this winter will bring Arctic blasts that will plunge temperatures across Northern Michigan. These blasts are expected to bring more precipitation too. Boston said, “Arctic air masses increase your chance of getting lake effect snow." Fortunately, these Arctic blasts are expected to ease back from the 20th of this month until after New Year’s. This will give a welcome reprieve from the cold during the holidays. After this reprieve Northern Michigan can expect more Arctic blasts.
Boston said that there are three sources of cold weather for Northern Michigan. First, there are well-organized low pressure systems that bring cooling. Second, there are “Alberta clippers" which are cold air masses that form on the leeward side of the Canadian Rockies. These air masses get caught up in the jet stream and travel southeast over the Great Lakes and the Midwest. Lastly, there are Arctic blasts which come behind Alberta clippers with even more cold air.
Accuweather’s predictions for heating are based on a calculation called “heating degree days." Boston said that this calculation takes the number of degrees below 65 and multiples it by the number of days. For example, if two days average 50 degrees, then there are 30 heating degree days. If there are three days averaging 50 degrees, then there are 45 heating degree days.
Boston said that last year there were 7,529 heating degree days between October and April in Northern Michigan. Boston said that heating costs last year were 20-40% higher than average. While this winter is expected to be colder than average, it will not be as cold as last. Boston predicts heating costs 10-20% above average for Northern Michigan this year.
Boston advises Northern Michigan residents to bundle up this winter to avoid hypothermia and frostbite. He recommends using common sense and covering up as much exposed skin as possible. He also suggests having a cold weather kit in your car with blankets, food, and water. If you get stranded and your car won’t start, it can get cold very quickly. If you are stranded in extreme cold, Boston advises calling 9-1-1 if necessary to avoid the dangers of exposure.
