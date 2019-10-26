LAKE CITY — Where else could you go to see a pint-sized police officer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Iron Man, Stormtrooper, zebra and llama all in one room?
Youngins throughout the area converged Wednesday at the Ardis-Missaukee District Library in full costume.
Library director Laura Marion said the Halloween Bash was an opportunity for kids to get a head start on Halloween while also learning a thing or two about trick-or-treating safety and other holiday-related topics.
At several stations, library staffers and volunteers helped the kids complete a variety of activities, including paper plate crafts, Halloween Bingo and Halloween safety quizzes. Another station featured Missaukee Conservation District staff member Andrea Mayer, who demonstrated to kids in what ways their bodies are similar to a bat's.
Kids also were given plenty of candy treats, a reflective pin to use when trick or treating, apple cider and doughnuts donated by the Lake City Wesco.
Musician Troy Graham — dressed as a human taco — entertained those attending with his guitar, playing Halloween and children's tunes.
Turnout for the event was very good, with kids and their parents filling the library and participating at every station.
For more information on all the events going on at the library, go to www.missaukeelibrary.org or call (231) 839-2166.
Next Thursday, the colorful costumes on full display at the library will spill out onto the streets and into the countrysides for the annual observance of All Hallows' Eve.
Depending on where you live, however, Halloween is celebrated at different times.
In Cadillac, Evart, Manton, Marion, McBain, LeRoy, and Luther trick or treating will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.; in Reed City and Tustin, it will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.; in Lake City, it will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and in Mesick, it will be held until 9 p.m.
