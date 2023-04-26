Are Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell healthy? Expert explains

CADILLAC — It’s hard to underestimate how much the region could be negatively impacted by an unhealthy Lake Cadillac and/or Lake Mitchell.
Poor conditions in either lake could potentially lead to fewer visitors to the area, fewer people interested in living around the lakes, and less suitable habitat for a wide range of animals.
Invasive species, algal blooms, habitat conditions for popular sport fish like pike and bass, and the potential presence of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are just a few of the things that people are concerned about nowadays when it comes to the overall health of both lakes.
To get an idea how healthy the lakes are at this moment, the Cadillac News reached out to Restorative Lake Sciences Certified Professional Watershed Manager Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones. RLS for a number of years has monitored and managed the health of both lakes.
Overall, Jermalowicz-Jones said the water quality of the lakes is considered good, with favorable dissolved oxygen concentrations, ideal pH, lower conductivity, and moderate clarity and chlorophyll-a (a specific form of chlorophyll used in oxygenic photosynthesis) concentrations.
“The aquatic vegetation communities of both lakes are diverse with pondweeds comprising the majority of aquatic vegetation,” Jermalowicz-Jones wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. “Pondweeds are excellent fish forage habitat. The shorelines of both lakes are well developed and thus preservation of wetlands and shoreline habitat is essential for continued health of both lakes. The watersheds are also of good quality with abundant wetlands and forests.”
At the end last summer, RLS detected an infestation of Eurasian watermilfoil — an invasive plant species — in several parts of Lake Cadillac. Jermalowicz-Jones said milfoil gained a stronghold due to a seedbank re-emergence.
“Although these events are not common, when they occur, they can produce very robust and dense growth,” Jermalowicz-Jones said. “Those areas were treated and we expect a reduction in growth this season due to the use of systemic herbicides that were translocated by the plant roots last season.”
As long as the water temperatures are above 50 degrees, Jermalowicz-Jones said the treatments are effective. She added that typically the waters do not cool below that temperature until October.
“Treatments have occurred on other lakes well into October with great success,” said Jermalowicz-Jones, who added that RLS will be conducting a spring whole-lake survey in early June to determine the effectiveness of the milfoil treatments and also to see if any overwintering occurred.
Given that little is known about aquatic seedbank ecology — making milfoil infestations such as this hard to predict — Jermalowicz-Jones said detailed and regular lake surveys are crucial.
Another unpleasant infestation that is hard to predict is caused by algae that turns the lake water pea soup green for days or weeks at a time in the summer.
Jermalowicz-Jones said blue-green algae, also called cyanobacteria, thrive in warm waters with elevated nutrients. Since the nutrients in the lakes are adequately high, increased sunny days during the summer make it more likely that blooms will occur.
“Lakes that have nutrient concentrations above the eutrophic threshold and also have zebra mussels are more prone,” Jermalowicz-Jones said. “It is also evident that global increases in atmospheric (carbon dioxide) are contributing as well.”
Since zebra mussels are hard to control economically, Jermalowicz-Jones said the only practical strategy that can be employed to reduce algal blooms is nutrient reduction. This means not using any lawn fertilizers and reducing geese populations.
Although cyclical in terms of population size, in recent years, Jermalowicz-Jones said zebra mussels have been prevalent in Lake Cadillac and also in some areas of Lake Mitchell.
The alkalinity, or measure of dissolved carbon dioxide (carbonate) in Lake Cadillac, is higher than in Lake Mitchell and thus zebra mussels grow better in Lake Cadillac, she said. They need the carbonate for shell formation. If they are able to use less energy for shell production, they can put that energy into reproduction and thus become more efficient and prevalent.
Jermalowicz-Jones said maylies are an excellent food source for the lake fishery, and also act as an indicator of water quality.
In recent years, they have been present in the water, on the shoreline and also in sediment samples, but Jermalowicz-Jones said their population tends to cycle between “boom” and “bust” growth, making it difficult to predict how well they’ll do this year.
What they do know, however, is that mayflies prefer cooler water temperatures, which means a cooler spring will favor hatches. Likewise, they prefer to hatch in areas with adequate sandy soils and sediments, which are prevalent in areas of both lakes.
Warm water temperatures and heavy waterfowl presence can lead to more E. coli in the lakes, although Jermalowicz-Jones said it’s a bit too early to tell how much the bacteria could affect the lakes and close area beaches this year.
“Spring started early this year and we had a mild winter but recently the temperatures have again dropped,” Jermalowicz-Jones said. “If waterfowl increase in and around the lake, this bacteria would likely increase.”
To mimimize the spread of E. coli, (and algal blooms) RLS in the past has made recommendations to reduce the presence of geese on the lake.
At this time, RLS does not test for PFAS chemicals on either lake.
Jermalowicz-Jones said there is no reason to expect this chemical to be prevalent on either of the lakes, because while both lakes do lie in rural watersheds with local developments, PFAS is more common in waters adjacent to airfields and industries that produce the chemical as a byproduct.
In the event that future regulatory action at the state or federal level required the testing of the lakes for PFAS, Jermalowicz-Jones said RLS is prepared to collect those samples.
