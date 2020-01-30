CADILLAC — Arraignments, bind overs, trials, pleas, and sentences fill the pages of the Cadillac News on a daily or the very least a weekly basis.
Anyone who is a regular reader of the newspaper knows the court systems in the area are extremely busy. While that is not up for debate, a question does come to mind: are more people going to prison than in the past? The question was posed to both Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten and Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore.
When looking at that question from the state’s perspective, DenHouten said the statistics show prison commitments are down. According to the most recent Michigan Department of Corrections report about this topic, from 2007 to 2018 there was a 23% reduction in the Michigan prison population.
There also was a 25% reduction in MDOC full-time staff. Of the prison population currently incarcerated in Michigan, 73% are convicted of violent crimes.
“The recent push in Michigan to reduce the incarcerated population by advocating for changing pre-trial release is based upon false narratives that the overall incarcerated population is going up and that there is no potential harm to the community by having those charged given PR bonds only,‘ DenHouten said.
Most bonds for non-violent crimes are set at under $500 in Missaukee County and are reviewed within days if an individual has not been able to post a bond, according to DenHouten. He also said the current framework for setting bonds based upon the court rule found at MCR 6.106 (F) is based on a variety of factors that consider a defendant’s potential danger to the community and flight risk. In his opinion, there is no reason to change the current framework for setting bonds.
“I am sure that my fellow prosecutors can recount many instances where an accused defendant was released on bond only to immediately reoffend,‘ he said. “Allowing those that do pose a risk to our community or those that are a flight risk out on no bond reduces the safety of our communities.‘
In 2019, Elmore said his office reviewed 2,342 police reports. In 2018, that number was 2,120. He also said in 2019 his office charged 1,835 adult cases and of that number 320 were felonies.
The average felon prison commitment rate across the state for 2019 was 19.7%. For Wexford it was 32.9%, Elmore said. For Missaukee County, that rate was 21.3%. For the more serious crimes, the state average was 30.4%, while for Wexford and Missaukee counties it was 45.1 and 25.8% respectively.
“The push from Lansing has been to reduce the prison population. Certainly, confinement is expensive. On one hand, reduction of expense may seem good, however, what is the cost locally? In smaller counties, it means that the costs are local,‘ Elmore said. “It means more local jail costs. It means increased risk to public safety. It means the revolving door for repeat offenders spins quicker. Most of our felonies are committed by local repeat offenders. That means the most resources from police, prosecutors, courts, jails, probation, and more are borne by the counties.‘
Of the 320 felonies in Wexford County, 103 involved possession of methamphetamine, 28 involved possession of a narcotic like heroin, 38 involved delivery of methamphetamine, and 10 involved delivery of a narcotic like heroin. Some of those drug charges, however, may have appeared in the same case. That said, at least one-third of his office’s felony caseload involves methamphetamine, heroin, or fentanyl, according to Elmore.
What those numbers indicate is drugs, specifically methamphetamine and heroin, are the No. 1 source for felonies in Wexford County. Likewise, when property crimes are committed for users to pay for drugs and how many of these cases involve repeat offenders, Elmore said it shouldn’t be hard to understand why drug users and dealers are his office’s top priority.
“We need more money spent on law enforcement. We also have woefully insufficient local drug rehabilitation and medical assisted treatment,‘ he said. “Until we have improved success in rehabilitation here at home, the confinement numbers and costs, especially for repeat offenders, go up.‘
