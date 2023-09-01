The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on many areas that were deficient, but none likely was widespread than the need for more access to broadband internet.
Whether it was for work or students who needed it to attend virtual classes while not in school, rural areas and Northern Michigan showed why there needed to be action taken to remedy the issue.
In May, a meeting was held at Mackinaw Trail Middle School as part of an ongoing effort by the state to get input from the public regarding the challenges they face in obtaining internet service. In addition to the availability and affordability, other concerns included access to internet-ready devices, being technically savvy enough to use them if access and devices were available and awareness of what was available locally.
The most talked about issues were the lack of infrastructure in Northern Michigan followed by the cost associated with either having it installed or getting access to the internet. Some in attendance also questioned if this was going to be another case of a lot of effort for little results.
While a timeline was not concrete in May, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Digital Equity Director Allie Herkenroder said the Northern Michigan region as well as every region of the state was going to get access to the service as part of this unprecedented funding through the Digital Equity Act.
She said one of the Michigan High-Speed Internet’s goals is universal availability, which quite literally means having it available anywhere throughout the state. She also said with Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program funding, which is where the dollars to bring this internet access to all parts of the state come from, there are three priorities for funding.
These included unserved areas, underserved areas and community anchor institutions such as hospitals, governmental buildings, libraries and schools.
Although gains have been made, a recent study conducted by Michigan State University indicates that gains made to address broadband and internet connectivity in Michigan rural communities are beginning to fade.
According to the MSU research, one in three, or 32.5%, of rural students still lack adequate, fast broadband home internet, despite progress achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who have no access, those who can only go online using a smartphone, and those with slower home internet struggle to complete homework and stay connected. They are also more likely to experience deficits in academic performance and well-being.
Approximately 18% of Michigan residents live in rural communities, compared with 14% of the total U.S. population, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“There are early indications that rural communities are at risk of losing the gains in internet connectivity rapidly achieved over the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a needed shift, from a single-minded focus on filling the gaps in the infrastructure for home internet access to also ensuring that households are able to maintain access over time,” Keith Hampton, director of research at the MSU Quello Center, said.
The MSU Quello Center focuses on the social and economic implications of communication, media and information technologies of the digital age and the policy and management issues raised by these developments.
Hampton conducted the study with Quello Center Director Johannes Bauer and Gabriel Hales, a doctoral student in MSU’s Department of Media and Information. Hampton, Bauer and Hales worked with 13 local school districts in Michigan’s St. Clair County Regional Educational Service Agency and the Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District to administer a survey to nearly 3,000 students in grades 8-11. The team collected data in spring 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and surveyed the same schools in 2022, near the end of the pandemic.
Before she was elected in 2022 as the senator serving the 36th Senate District, Michele Hoitenga served as the 102nd District Representative in the Michigan House. During that time she served as chair of the House Committee on Communications and Technology. Currently, she serves on senate committees including Housing and Human Services, Natural Resources and Agriculture and as the minority vice chair of Local Government.
She said the pandemic resulted in billions of dollars being allocated to the internet and rapid expansion is occurring throughout the state. She also said there is a focus on rural Michigan. She also said the government has also modified the definition of internet speed, prompting many companies to replace their existing infrastructure with newer technology. This included the switch from the old copper lines to the faster glass fiber.
She also said when people see the large spools of orange conduit along country roads that is a good indication fiber expansion or upgrades is happening. Hoitenga said the Affordable Connectivity Plan was established by the federal government and the majority of service providers continue to offer it.
“This program is designated specifically for low-income families. They can receive internet for very low or no cost, so low income should not be a barrier to service if they have internet access at home,” she said.
While Hoitenga agrees with the points of the study, she also said the current economy is playing the most significant role. She said groceries are so expensive and some may be forced to choose between buying food or the internet. She also said low-income families may not be aware of the Affordable Connectivity Plan being offered.
It also is her contention that many schools continue to provide devices for students to complete their homework and many of these COVID-era programs continue to exist.
Hoitenga said last term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill that she believed would have made the most significant impact on rural expansion. The bill was the personal property tax relief bill that would have incentivized providers to expand to the “last mile.”
“There’s not much the legislature can do now in regards to legislation because the federal government mandated bureaucratic expansion as a condition of receiving the federal funds,” she said.
“This resulted in the (Michigan High-Speed Internet Office) office being formed and they have now taken control of the rules and grant disbursements.”
WIFI HOTSPOTS
The MSU study found that the number of students who currently have home internet access is lower than it was at the height of the pandemic. In the 2020-21 school year, 95.6% of students reported that they had internet access at home, compared to 93.2% of students in 2022.
Bauer said during the pandemic improvement in rates of students with home internet access was driven largely by the efforts of school districts. With the need to offer virtual or online learning to students, districts provided their students without home internet access Wi-Fi hotspots, according to Bauer.
This was achieved due to increased access via federal and state pandemic relief funding, temporary relaxation of federal regulations and equipment donations, Bauer said.
Nearly 44% of the students who initially received a hotspot subsequently replaced the hotspot with another source of home internet access. Of those students who lost home internet access in 2022, 12% were students who previously had a school-provided hotspot, but most lost access either because their household could no longer afford internet or their parents or guardians lost access for another reason, according to the data from the study.
DEVICES
The other component of online learning is the physical device, according to the study. Access to a computer at home greatly impacts the ability of students to complete homework and develop digital skills outside of school.
During the pandemic, school districts received funding and support to distribute laptops and Chromebooks to their students. In the 2020-21 school year, 55.7% of all students received a laptop/Chromebook from their school; by the 2021-22 school year, when most schools were back to primarily in-person instruction, this number declined to 40.3% of students, according to the data.
Access to either a laptop or desktop at home, however, continued to increase among rural students. In 2019, 75.6% of rural students had access to either a laptop/Chromebook or a desktop computer. In the 2020-21 school year, this increased to 89.1% of students and then reached 91.2% at the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to the data.
“An effective approach to embracing online learning requires sustained and concerted efforts to close the remaining gaps in connectivity and access to appropriate devices,” Bauer said. “While there are measures in place to reduce broadband access and affordability gaps, infrastructure investment is time-consuming and slow. There will be a transition period during which rural, low-income and other underserved populations will continue to experience gaps in network access. Because of this, temporary measures are needed to close the gaps.”
DIGITAL SKILLS AND EDUCATION
Compared to a student who rarely learned from home, the study showed a student who often attended school at home during the pandemic scored, on average, 9.1% higher in digital skills. This difference is roughly equivalent to the difference in digital skills found between students in ninth versus 11th grade.
“Online learning during the pandemic was considered by many to be a backup, second-best alternative to in-class learning. Our research suggests that integrating online learning into traditional modes of instruction can be a critical way to increase digital skills,” Bauer said.
The study also showed a student who has even modestly more digital skills than average is 36% more likely to complete a university degree. In addition, students who spent more time learning online from home during the pandemic were 37% more likely to be interested in STEM. A student who had even modestly more digital skills on average was 38% more likely to be interested in a STEM career.
Broadband access also impacts students’ grades. Compared with a student who has no internet access, the study showed a student with broadband access has, on average, a 0.6 higher GPA overall on a 4.0 scale.
WELL-BEING
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2020-21 school year, 58.6% of students at least occasionally felt isolated from their peers. For all but one-quarter of students (26%), those feelings had subsided by the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to the study.
Feelings of isolation remain most pronounced among girls and those who live in the most rural of areas. Feelings of social isolation are 66.5% higher among girls, and those living in the most rural areas are 45% more likely to feel isolated from their friends than those in even small urban areas, data showed.
“We found that students who had spent more time learning from home during the pandemic were no more likely to express continued feelings of loneliness and social isolation,” Hales said.
By the end of the 2021-22 school year, levels of adolescent self-esteem were nearly identical to pre-pandemic levels of self-esteem as measured in 2019.
The study also indicated that, on average, adolescents are spending more time in person with friends (14 minutes more) and less time with family (38 minutes less) than they did in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Young people who have more digital skills and those who spend more time on social media continue to spend more time with friends after the pandemic, which was the case for this group before the pandemic.
“Young people may be combatting feelings of isolation that were experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic by now spending additional time with friends,” Hampton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.