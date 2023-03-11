LEROY — Now more than ever, being able to understand and assess information is a crucial skill to possess.
“Children and adults have an enormous amount of information put in front of them on a daily basis,” said LeRoy Community Library Director Laura Jacobson-Pentces. “It’s right there in front of us, all the time. Which is why learning how to read for content and meaning is critical.”
Given the importance of this skill, educators and reading enthusiasts worry about some of the trends they’re noticing among both children and adults.
Jacobson-Pentces said in recent years, she’s noticed more people doing something called “retrieval reading” rather than “reading for mastery.” Retrieval reading is quickly looking up information when you don’t already know the answer. Oftentimes, Jacobson-Pentces said retrieval reading will give you an answer but no context behind it, which is an important element.
“It’s important to understand the nuance and complexities of the information,” Jacobson-Pentces said.
Reading for mastery is taking the time to fully digest and process information in a holistic way. Reading an entire book is an example of this.
Jacobson-Pentces said it feels to her that reading for mastery is becoming less common, and according to a recent Gallop poll, her gut feeling is correct.
In 2020, a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, when many Americans were still reluctant to leave their homes, Gallup found 6% of U.S. adults naming reading as their favorite way to spend an evening, down from 12% in 2016. Since Gallup first asked the question in 1960, at least 10% of Americans had identified reading as their favorite evening activity in all but one survey.
Gallup also found that the decline is not because fewer Americans are reading at all — a percentage that has held steady at 17% — but because Americans who do read are reading fewer books.
“It is unclear from these data if the declines in book readership are occurring because of a lack of interest in books, a lack of time to read books, or perhaps COVID-19-related disruptions in lifestyle activities or access to books,” Gallup noted. “It is also uncertain at this point whether the declines in book reading mark a temporary change or a more permanent one.”
The temporal difference between retrieval reading and reading for mastery reflects another trend that Jacobson-Pentces has noticed among kids — shorter attention spans.
“Kids today often have a really hard time getting through a book, even a short one,” Jacobson-Pentces said. “I don’t remember that 15 years ago.”
The COVID-19 pandemic likely played a role in making kids less proficient in reading (multiple local school districts reported declines in language arts M-STEP test scores following the pandemic in 2020 and 2021), although that isn’t the only factor.
Jacobson-Pentces said another factor if busier households; parents often have conflicting schedules, students have extra curricular activities to attend, there are video games to play, NetFlix to watch, and to kill the downtime in between, there’s social media.
“I think sometimes we’re not prioritizing reading as a family,” Jacobson-Pentces said.
“When I started, parents had more time to read to their children,” agreed Madelyn Haskel, second-grade teacher at Pine River Elementary School. “Today, they don’t seem to have the time to put into it.”
Haskel said she foresees that more and more students will struggle with reading in the coming years, which could have implications far beyond their time in the classroom.
“Reading is the foundation for everything we do,” Haskel said. “The ability to communicate in all facets of life.”
Haskel said even seemingly unrelated disciplines such as mathematics involve reading, because unlike the way it used to be taught (focusing heavily on rote memorization), there is quite a bit of language-based reasoning involved today.
Haskel said kids with weaker reading fluency and comprehension skills will have a more difficult time in almost every part of their lives, including their future job prospects.
Jacobson-Pentces said being able to think critically about information also gives people more agency over the media they consume.
For instance, on social media, the posts and news stories are chosen by the program’s algorithm based on variables that may have nothing to do with the accuracy of the information or even necessarily the interests of the individual user.
“A lot of people under 30 are getting their news from TikTok, Facebook, podcasters they listen to, (etc.),” Jacobson-Pentces said. “There is so much disinformation out there. It’s our job to verify the veracity of what we consume. The burden is on us.”
While fewer kids being able to read proficiently is concerning to many educators, Haskel said there have been some promising developments that might help to turn things around, including more education funding allowing classroom sizes to be smaller.
“I can see it coming back,” Haskel said.
Another promising sign is testimony from kids themselves about how much they enjoy reading.
Second-grader Dalilah Goschke said she likes reading because she can imagine things in the book as if they’re happening in real life.
Classmate William Washburn said he enjoys all the different types of characters.
“Some save the day and others do evil stuff,” Washburn said.
Jace Reid initially struggled with reading but it didn’t take long for things to click, and now he does it all the time, sometimes choosing it even above playing video games.
“I like it because it gives me knowledge,” Reid said.
Aspen Reddy said reading helps her learn valuable lessons, including that you can’t always get what you want.
Ahbri Webster said she likes “creepy” books the best because they can be scary and funny at the same time.
