Every March reading takes center stage during the annual reading month, but legislation passed in 2016 has made the focus year-round for school districts, especially at the elementary level.
Started during the 2016-2017 school year — three years before students would be held back — the measure places early literacy coaches in schools to focus on children reading below grade level. Parents would be given a “read-at-home” plan, and K-12 districts and charter schools would be encouraged to offer summer reading camps.
The reason the emphasis was placed on third-grade also was not by chance. Third grade is considered a key benchmark because it is the last year students learn to read before transitioning to reading to learn.
The new standards kicked in during the 2019-2020 school year. If those students and any student moving forward lagged on state reading tests, Michigan third-graders could not advance to fourth grade, unless they qualify for an exemption.
The “retention” provision took effect in the 2019-20 school year and prompted considerable debate. Kids could not enroll in fourth grade unless their reading score is less than one grade level behind, they show proficiency through an alternative state assessment or demonstrate mastery through work samples.
Exemptions built into the 2016 law included special education students; students who are English language learners; those who have been in the same school for less than two years, and those already retained in a grade.
Most significantly, another exemption allows principals to make the final call on retention, whether or not a parent makes a request, essentially giving districts the final say regarding the flunk part of the read-or-flunk law.
Recently, the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative at Michigan State University released a report regarding the reading law. The “Michigan’s Read by Grade Three Law: Year Two Report” stated more than half of Michigan’s third-graders were identified as having a reading deficiency between first and third grade.
Districts use the “reading deficiency” designation to identify K-3 students who need substantial support and intervention to improve their literacy skills, according to the report. It also showed 52% of Michigan students who were in the third grade in 2020-21 were identified as having a “reading deficiency” at some point in grades 1-3, with approximately one-third identified in each year and 17% identified in all three grades 1-3.
The report also showed rates were significantly higher among historically marginalized student groups and the districts that tend to serve them. Even with the large number/percentage of students identified with a “reading deficiency” during first to third grade, the report showed there is still some evidence of under-identification of students who need literacy intervention.
In general, the report found students who were identified as having a “reading deficiency” more recently or for longer periods were more likely to score lower on the third-grade English Language Arts M-STEP. However, in some districts, there were systematically more students eligible for retention based on their third-grade English Language Arts M-STEP scores than predicted by students’ “reading deficiency” rates and other relevant characteristics, according to the report.
The data in the report showed this disparity was particularly evident in districts with higher proportions of economically disadvantaged students and lower prior English Language Arts performance.
This kind of systematic under-identification of students who need intervention indicates that too few students received necessary literacy supports, especially in historically low-performing districts, according to the report.
As for the impact of COVID-19 on the reading mastery of Michigan students, the report showed that, on average, K-3 teachers reported spending two fewer hours per week on literacy instruction during the 2020-2021 school year than in the previous year. Given the importance of instructional time for student learning, the report stated the reduction in literacy instruction likely could severely negatively affect students’ literacy skills.
Educators reported that the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on their ability to provide the literacy instruction and interventions necessary to improve students’ literacy skills. While all K-3 teachers reported pandemic-related challenges, they were particularly notable for teachers instructing remotely, according to the report.
As for what local districts are seeing, many are mirroring what was related in the report.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Superintendent Scott Akom said his district is seeing more reading deficiencies than they are used to. He said McBain is completing Individual Reading Intervention Plans for these students. The district also is using the Multi-Tiered System of Supports process to intervene and document what is being done to help students catch up, Akom said.
He also said the testing data his district has doesn’t show half of its students are below the level they needed to be. He did say the second-grade classes are showing the most concern, but there are supports in place to address that. This includes an intervention block to address some of the more concerning needs, which is showing some impact based on the winter benchmark assessment.
“I think you can blame COVID for this learning loss. Kindergarten-Second Grade are critical years for learning how to read,” Akom said. “Our current second-graders would have been in kindergarten when we were forced to close due to the pandemic. Their first-grade year dealt with virtual learning and quarantines. I am confident our teachers and support staff will get them where they should be.”
Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Joe Hollenbeck said while improvement in reading achievement is something his district can always improve upon, he said something equal or an area of more concern is achievement levels by students in mathematics.
Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand said no students were recommended for retention last year, and the district is hopeful for the same this year.
For Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown, there is no doubt COVID-19 has had an impact on the continuity of learning for her district’s students. The disruption, not only to school but the lives of our families, has had academic and social-emotional consequences for our students, she said.
“Thankfully, we have been able to reduce the learning loss and in some areas closed learning gaps that resulted from COVID-related disruptions,” Brown said. “Our staff and students have shown great resilience. Our work is not done, but we are committed to supporting our students through this challenging time.”
She also said the law requires every student with a reading deficiency to have a plan to address that, and she supports all individual plans to address the needs of the district’s students. She, however, doesn’t support the idea of retention for those students who are not proficient.
“We will not recommend retention unless there are extenuating circumstances and the family is requesting retention,” she said. “We recommend a continuation of the reading plan and supports until the student reaches proficiency.”
