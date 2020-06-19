CADILLAC — All things considered, it could be a lot worse.
That's the sentiment many business owners in the Cadillac area are expressing as sales continue to rise following the relaxation of Stay Home, Stay Safe restrictions.
"To be honest, I didn't know what to expect but I am pleasantly happy," said Kaycie Ramsey, owner of Your Sister's Closet consignment shop in downtown Cadillac.
"We have doing well. People have been cleaning out their closets and bringing me some adorable pieces."
Ramsey said it's been a bit of an adjustment adhering to social distance protocols such as keeping customers six feet apart but she's making it work.
"People have been understanding so that also helps," Ramsey said. "I'm just grateful to be open."
While foot traffic into the business has been somewhat erratic, with some days bringing in no customers and others being extremely busy, Ramsey said she thinks more and more people will be out and about as the summer months approach.
"I think people want life to return to normal," Ramsey said.
Kevin Murphy, owner of Reed City Brewing Company, said they're doing "really good" right now.
"I can't complain," Murphy said. "I'm not saying the shutdown didn't hurt us, because it did ... but even during the shutdown, our clientele was picking up. Delivery jumped up quite a bit and carry-out has never been higher."
While Murphy believes the increase in delivery and carry-out orders will plateau at some point, he thinks it will remain higher than it was pre-pandemic because now more people are aware they offer the service.
Restaurants and bars currently are allowed to only be at 50% capacity, but Murphy said he's able to make up for that loss in customers by opening up an outdoor section for seating.
With both the outdoor and indoor sections open, Murphy said it's essentially like they're able to run at full capacity.
It isn't all good news, however.
Murphy said two of his biggest crowd drawers — live bands and stand-up comedians — won't be possible this year.
"We have been doing those a couple nights a month and the place fills right up," Murphy said. "The way we have to move the tables around (to comply with social distancing requirements), we just can't do it."
Another restaurant that has taken advantage of outdoor seating is the Lake City Taphouse.
Owner Sylvia VanLeeuwen said they repurposed an outside patio area which formerly wasn't being used as a place to serve customers. She said a lot of people, particularly those who come from outside the area, feel more comfortable eating outside than they do inside.
Like the Reed City Brewing Company, VanLeeuwen said with the outside and indoor seating, it's almost as if they're at full capacity.
"We're doing great right now," VanLeeuwen said. "Everything is working out really well. Our sales numbers continue to go up. I think people are cautiously relieved and glad to be out and supporting local businesses."
VanLeeuwen said she's found that running the inside of the restaurant at 50% capacity is more efficient, cleaner and less congested than running at 100%. She's even considering keeping capacity levels at 50% after the state allows restaurants to serve more people.
She said to-go orders have tripled since the Stay Home, Stay Safe order was issued. They now have an employee who takes the orders full time, which frees up the bartender from having to take the orders.
Although they've shifted employee roles a bit to fill new responsibilities at the Taphouse, VanLeeuwen said they're currently at the same staffing levels as they were prior to the shutdown.
For some mom and pop shops, the COVID-19 crisis provided an opportunity to grow their online busines and deliveries.
Herb and Terry Cottier, owners of Heart to Heart Floral in downtown Cadillac, specialized in delivery of their products even before the shutdown but Terry said the service was even more appreciated when people were confined to their homes.
Terry said their Mother's Day sales were much higher this year than a typical year.
"We were delivering love," Terry said. "We were delivering smiles. People were so surprised and happy."
Herb said a big aspect of their business — providing flowers for funerals — didn't shrink as a result of funeral homes no longer being able to host large events. Rather, many people chose to hold get-togethers at their homes.
In the month of May alone, Herb said their online sales exceeded 100 orders.
Terry said she didn't come into the shop during the peak of the coronavirus crisis but now feels more comfortable working. She said the biggest drawback of the pandemic, from her point of view, is the lack of physical contact between people.
"I always say, it takes 10 hugs a day to stay healthy," Terry said. "The only thing that I've been missing is my hugs every day."
According to a recent government report, American shoppers ramped up their spending on store purchases by a record 17.7% from April to May.
Consumers' retail purchases have retraced some of the record-setting month-to-month plunges of March (8.3%) and April (14.7%) as businesses have increasingly reopened. Still, the pandemic’s damage to retailers remains severe, with purchases down 6.1% from a year ago.
Nearly 80% of small retailers and restaurants nationwide tracked by the scheduling tool Homebase that were closed in mid-April have since reopened.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
