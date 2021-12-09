CADILLAC — Similar to the weather, the dynamics of the global economy are incredibly complex and even experts will attest that their predictions about it are, at best, educated guesses.
One reason economic trends and market conditions are difficult to forecast is because something like the COVID-19 pandemic could come along at any moment and change everything.
Since the beginning of 2020, area businesses have been adapting to the changes caused by the pandemic and today, almost two years later, they’re still adapting.
While shutdowns and capacity limitations were among the biggest challenges for businesses during the beginning of the pandemic, today it’s supply chain disruptions, material bottlenecks, inflation and labor shortages.
Caitlyn Berard, president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, said each of these challenges is intertwined with the others and they feed off each other in a vicious cycle.
For instance, companies aren’t able to produce as much as they used to because they’ve lost experienced workers during the pandemic and their new employees aren’t as efficient as the old ones.
“The workforce is retraining itself,” Berard said.
In addition, thanks to generous unemployment benefits and other COVID-related government support, Berard said people have more money in their pockets.
Due to spending less time working and more time around the house, Berard said people also are spending their money in different ways than they used to, putting pressure on segments of the market that are not used to so much demand — segments that are being supported by fewer employees working with fewer raw materials.
With more money in circulation and fewer products and materials available for purchase, the natural result is inflation — money doesn’t go as far as it used to.
For local manufacturers, Berard said orders that had previously taken months to fulfill now are taking years in some cases due to delays in obtaining materials domestically and from overseas.
Construction is another industry that has felt the effects of material shortages, which have been cited by contractors as the main reason for delays in a number of new developments in the area, including the New Hope Center homeless shelter on Lincoln Street, Papa John’s pizzeria on the bottom floor of the Cadillac Lofts, G and D Pizza and Party Store at 319 North Mitchell St., and the building at 412 S Mitchell St. that is home to Long Road Distillers, among many others.
Material shortages and inflation also have affected the automobile industry.
Mike Pawlaczyk, owner of Mike’s Budget Auto Sales in Cadillac, said since the beginning of the pandemic, used car demand and prices have been going up, which incidentally led to his best year ever in 2020.
Whereas a few years ago, when it was common to list a used car for around $6,500, Pawlaczyk said it’s rare nowadays to find anything under $10,000.
“Everything is higher,” Pawlaczyk said. “Cars for $2,000-$3,000 don’t exist anymore. That makes it harder for people that don’t have a lot of money.”
Jacking up the cost of used cars is the cost and length of time it takes to get new cars, Pawlaczyk said. New car dealerships are less inclined to sell the used cars they get on trade because they have fewer new cars to replace them on the lot. As a result, the cars they do sell usually aren’t the best they have to offer and often require a lot of work before they’re ready to be listed for sale at a used car dealership, Pawlaczyk said.
“We’re having to make more repairs on them,” Pawlaczyk said. “But mechanics are really busy right now, too. They’re overwhelmed and parts are taking longer to arrive. We get five, 10 cars in the hole for two or three months at a time (waiting to be repaired).”
With people spending more time at home, Jeremy Winkle, owner of VanDrie Home Furnishings in Cadillac, said furniture and appliance sales also have been very good since the beginning of the pandemic.
“COVID was good for the home furnishing industry,” Winkle said. “People were flush with cash after three stimulus checks.”
Similar to the automobile industry, however, it is now taking a lot longer for new furniture and appliances to arrive at the store. Before the pandemic, Winkle said a custom order took six to eight weeks to complete. Today, it takes closer to six months.
Along with those delays has come inflation, which has raised prices on their products by around 10-15%.
“Most of the cost increases are on the transportation side,” said Winkle, who added that the price of a single cargo container from Asia has increased from between $4,000 and $5,000, to $20,000. “And pretty much everything we sell has imported materials.”
While it’s taking longer for items to arrive, Winkle said the thing people should keep in mind is that if they want an item, they can still get it.
“I think the average consumer has gotten the sense that things are taking a long time and they’re more accepting of that,” Winkle said. “They understand how broken the supply chain is.”
One industry that has had to deal with impatience and frustration from customers is food service.
Mike Blackmer, owner of several restaurants in the Cadillac area, including Hermann’s European Cafe, the Dockside Inn and the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, said they often aren’t able to sell items on the menu due to running out of necessary raw ingredients — much to the chagrin of hungry customers.
Blackmer said the price of certain items also fluctuates wildly from week to week, making it impossible to post fixed prices on their menus.
“We almost have to a hire a person to monitor food bills each week,” said Blackmer, who has lost money due to menu prices not being updated from the week before.
Prices for items such as fish, prime rib and steak have risen to “outrageous” levels in recent months, Blackmer said. For example, the cost of fresh scallops has increased nearly 100% and the cost of ribeye has increased nearly 70%.
Even basic items such as noodles, cheese and chicken wings cost more and take a lot longer to reach the restaurant.
“It’s hard to be in the restaurant business right now,” Blackmer said. “It’s not getting any better and I don’t think we’ve seen the worst of it.”
For months, Blackmer said the employee shortage also made it difficult to serve customers in a timely fashion. Blackmer said this has improved somewhat since federal unemployment benefits expired in September, prompting many people to enter the job market once again.
“It feels like that’s gotten better,” Blackmer said. “Our biggest problem now is what we can’t get.”
