CADILLAC — At a time when enforcement of the state's mandatory mask law and other social distancing policies aren't even clear-cut to some police, business owners find themselves in an even stranger position.
On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's newest order requiring businesses to refuse service to customers who aren't wearing masks went into effect.
"This is a hard time," said Jennifer Peterson, owner of The Twisted Cow in McBain.
"Last week we received a call ... we had been reported that our employees were not wearing masks ... another call from a customer saying she looked inside and (saw) that we were over our capacity we have posted on the door ... this is our new reality."
Peterson said the rules requiring employees to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols have been pretty easy to follow; what's been difficult is the reaction that some customers have had to these measures.
"Most of our customers understand and everyone has been pretty respectful so far but some are pretty vocal about their opinions," Peterson said. "They make it political. It makes for a long day for the kids that work here."
Most of the workers employed at The Twisted Cow are teenagers and young adults ranging in age from 15 to 20 years old.
"They're not in a position where they're comfortable telling an adult what to do," Peterson said. "So we have to have more of an adult presence up front, which takes away from what we have to do in the back."
Another measure they've taken that upsets some customers is removing indoor seating to increase social distancing between people in the store. Peterson said they've had customers hang up on them out of anger for simply trying to adhere to the statewide orders.
"We are one business trying to stay open, follow the rules, and serve ice cream," Peterson said. "We are also employing young adults that deserve respect and kindness as we work through this ... In the end, we all just want our families safe, and the virus to stop being spread."
Steve Barnes, owner of Simply Delightful in Cadillac, said businesses have been put between a rock and a hard place as they attempt to avoid being penalized by the state while also serving their customers.
Since the governor's order allows people with certain medical conditions to refrain from wearing masks, Barnes said businesses are now in a position of having to determine which people are able to wear a mask and which aren't.
"I think this order is political and inappropriate," Barnes said. "If someone says they have a medical condition and can't wear a mask, it's not our job to doubt that. I think it's disgusting the government is making us interfere with something that is between a person and their doctor."
Barnes said he's grappling with how to enforce the order while also not infringing on anyone's rights or discriminating against people with disabilities. He said he'll likely put a sign up at some point that says something along the lines of, "If you can't wear a mask because of a health condition, we'll take you at your word."
Michigan Retailers Association President and CEO Bill Hallan said the industry appreciates Whitmer’s efforts to increase mask wearing inside stores but expressed frustration “that she did not leave the policing to law enforcement officers. This puts retail employees in potentially dangerous situations when they’re forced to confront unmasked customers.‘
He also said it is “impossible" for stores to determine the validity of “ambiguous" exemptions, such as when people say they cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and even retailers acting in good faith could face severe licensing sanctions based on the actions of non-compliant customers.
Local sheriff departments, too, had questions.
Lake County's Sheriff Rich Martin said, citing medical privacy laws and drawing a parallel between questions that can and can't be asked when someone is using a service animal.
"If I see somebody not wearing a mask and I ask them why ... do they have to tell us?" Martin said.
Rumors about the role of local police in enforcing the new order already have cropped up.
On Monday, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office issued a statement to dispel false information that has been spreading on social media recently.
"We understand that a post is circulating indicating that our deputies are actively standing at Walmart writing citations for individuals not wearing masks," the statement reads. "This is false. Our deputies were dispatched to Walmart in Cadillac today to investigate a criminal complaint. The investigation was completed, no citation was issued."
The statement also clarifies a question that some have asked about whether or not a deputy is required to wear a mask.
"The requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to individuals who: (H) are actively engaged in a public safety role, including but not limited to law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel," the statement reads.
