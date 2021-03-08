CADILLAC — Rain and 50-degree temperatures forecasted for later this week will mark the beginning of the end of a very busy winter for businesses that cater to snow and ice-related recreational activities.
Nick Bednarick, manager of Martin Powersports near Cadillac West, said this year has been different than a normal year in a number of respects, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the weather.
While the snowmobile business has been stagnant for several years in this part of Northern Michigan due to lack of snow accumulation, Bednarick said from the beginning of January to right about now, their phone’s been ringing off the hook.
“It took a while for the snow to get here but once it did, conditions weren’t bad for riding,‘ Bednarick said. “We did see a lot of business this year from all sort of customers ... buying snowmobiles, getting repairs, (etc.). People just wanted to get out.‘
Bednarick said the consensus among those who’ve been around longest at the shop is that this winter rivals any winter they’ve had since opening in 2008.
“It’s probably one of the busiest seasons we’ve had,‘ Bednarick said.
Not only were more people interested in snowmobiling but Bednarick said ATV sales also were strong among ice fisherman, who use the vehicles to transport their shanties and gear onto frozen lakes.
Steve Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village Resort and Fishing Shop, described this season as being the “perfect winter‘ for them.
“It was a very good year,‘ Knaisel said. “People were looking for things to do. And we saw more new people, as well ... people who made several trips onto the ice.‘
Knaisel said the winter was perfect in the sense that at the beginning of the season, the Cadillac area was one of the first places in Michigan to have ice-covered lakes, which meant that they saw a lot of visitors from downstate areas; around the middle of winter, when the rest of the state got ice, this area had decent snowfall, which attracted snowmobilers from all over.
The only downside to this winter was the difficulty in ordering merchandise to replace items they sold out of. Knaisel said merchandise demand at the moment is exceeding production, not just for winter gear but for summer gear, as well.
Anja Wing, director of finance and operations for the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said lodging numbers reported by area motels show that while sales are down somewhat due to the cancellations of corporate travel, weddings and conferences, the area’s “leisure market‘ made up for some of that loss. Compared to last year, Wing said lodging numbers are down around 20%, which is substantially better than what they expected numbers to be, considering the situation.
“It was quite a nice surprise,‘ Wing said. “Some weekends were almost full. Lots of people up here to fat bike, use the Cadillac Pathway and go skiing at Caberfae.‘
Accuweather Meteorologist Brett Rossio said it is indeed true what many people already suspected — that snow lasted longer this year than it has in recent years, making conditions ideal for winter recreation.
While temperatures in November, December and January were 5.1, 3.9, and 5.3 degrees above normal, respectively, in February, they were 4.5 degrees below normal. Not only were conditions in February colder than normal, but temperatures remained frigid for weeks at a time, preserving all the snow that fell during that period, which so happens to have seen more snowfall than any other period during winter.
Another factor that contributed to snow sticking around longer this year was the jet stream. During a typical year — especially a La Nina year, which is what we’re in right now — the jet stream has a wavy pattern, allowing for bursts of warm air to sneak in following cold fronts. Due to the presence of strong Pacific winds this year, however, the jet stream was flatter and kept temperatures in this part of Michigan from fluctuating widely and melting the snow.
This clearly helped businesses that rely on snow and ice to attract customers but the weather wasn’t the only factor that helped to make this winter successful.
Sheila Dennison, owner of The Ultimate Gift in downtown Cadillac, said in the eight years she’s been doing business, this winter has been the best.
“We’re ahead of last year to date,‘ Dennison said. “By around 25%.‘
Dennison said with the hardships caused by the pandemic, more people made a concerted effort to shop locally this winter, especially during the holidays.
“This Amazon thing is starting to wear out,‘ Dennison said. “People just wanted to go out and buy something to support us.‘
