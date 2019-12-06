Area cities struggle to take advantage of state grant dollars to enhance neighborhoods

MANTON — It turns out the Neighborhood Enhancement Program is a bit more complicated than many local officials initially believed it would be.
Manton and Reed City have been unable to take advantage of thousands of dollars worth of home renovation aid awarded to them by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority earlier this year.
Through the program, the state would pay for $30,000 in home improvement and enhancement projects for qualifying homeowners in Manton, and $25,000 in Reed City.
For Reed City, lack of available contractors was the reason they were not able to take advantage of the MSHDA money.
“Contractors came out to each of the sites. The majority of them were very interested in helping the city,‘ said Reed City Manager Ron Howell. “It was when they heard the projects needed to be done by December and saw the amount of work that needed to be done on some of the homes that they said there was just not enough time with the amount of work they already had lined up or funds to finish the projects.‘
Shortage of interested contractors would also have been an issue in Manton, if it had gotten that far in the process.
City Clerk Jessica Schisser said none of the dozen or so homeowners who applied for the assistance qualified to receive it. To qualify, applicants must have homeowner’s insurance, be current on their taxes, and meet certain income conditions, among other things. Schisser even tried to open the program up to a wider geographic area within the city to find qualified applicants but to no avail. She said one of the most persistent hangups preventing many of the applicants from qualifying was lack of a warranty deed.
“It’s been quite a learning process,‘ Schisser said in regard to how the program works. “A lot of it has boiled down to homeowner education.‘
Lisa Leedy, with the Alliance For Economic Success, said all the red tape and paperwork required before work can begin on a project creates a very tight timeframe, even for non-profits such as AES. For municipalities such as Manton and Reed City, decisions must be made by the elected board — an often time-consuming process that can make it extra difficult to finish projects in the time required to be compensated by the Neighborhood Enhancement Program, Leedy said.
AES utilized the program to refurbish a mural in Thompsonville and while Leedy said it was a valuable resource, she is doing things differently the next time around to avoid some of the program’s more complicated aspects.
During the upcoming round of awards, Leedy will be partnering with the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity. She said Habitat will be helping to select qualified homeowners and also will provide a list of contractors ready to do the work. This will allow AES to focus solely on implementing the program.
“It made perfect sense to do it this way,‘ Leedy said. “I think this will allow everyone to be more effective.‘
Manton clerk Jessica Schisser said she will be discussing the future of the city’s involvement with the program with MSHDA officials and should have more details soon about it. She anticipates they will apply during the next round of funding.
Leedy said she too is preparing to apply and should know by sometime in January whether or not any of the assistance will be granted for AES projects.
Reed City will be applying for round five of the MSHDA grant and reopening the application process with the intention of receiving $30,000 and giving each homeowner a budget of $7,500 to work with. Though, this time around only four Reed City residents will get chosen rather than five.
