CADILLAC — In terms of raw numbers of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Cadillac News coverage area had a light day.
But the trend, of late, has been for cases to climb upward.
“We have seen a slow but steady increase in the numbers in North Michigan here over the last week or so,‘ said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare’s chief of medicine. “We are currently at a 4.2% positivity rate, and have 196 cases per 100,000 which is up from last week.‘
Hospitalizations have also increased, Nefcy said during a regularly scheduled press conference hosted by Munson Healthcare.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 (as well Central Michigan District Health Department) warned that the region may be at a tipping point if people aren’t cautious.
“Just remember, just because something might be allowed doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s safe,‘ Morse said. “Let’s just be really cautious. We don’t want to end up having to tighten restrictions again.‘
Nefcy said the uptick in cases looks like the start of a third surge or wave of COVID-19 cases.
“I think most of us on this call are worried not only with the clusters we’re seeing, and the new variants and spring break coming, that it’s kind of a perfect storm to lead to that surge,‘ Dr. Nefcy said, but added that masking, social distancing and other safety measures can flatten the curve and mitigate the consequences.
Lake County added the most cases of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area Tuesday, at three. That brought Lake County’s pandemic total to 353.
Missaukee County added one case and reached 675; Missaukee County’s positivity rate has been higher than the other counties in the newspaper’s coverage area in recent weeks.
Morse said in a county as small as Missaukee, “it just doesn’t take much to tip it dramatically.‘
Wexford and Osceola counties each added one case on Tuesday and reached respective pandemic totals of 1,389 and 939.
Statewide cases reached 598,968 and deaths were at 15,699. There were no new local deaths in the newspaper’s coverage area, though Mecosta County did record a COVID death on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.