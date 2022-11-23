Area could experience significant snow-melt over next couple of days

CADILLAC — Winter got off to the strong start in Northern Michigan, dropping 8-10 inches of snow over the course of just a few days.
The combination of frigid temperatures and lake effect snow have made it possible for Caberfae Peaks to build a solid base in time to open the day after Thanksgiving.
While the resort may have enough snow on the ground to withstand a few days of warmer weather and rain, natural accumulation throughout the rest of the area could be in jeopardy this week.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Faith Fredrickson said conditions will be favorable for snow melt Wednesday, Thursday and part of Friday.
While she hesitated to predict how much snow would melt, she said it’s possible it could be a drastic.
“It’s likely to melt at least some of the snow,” Fredrickson. “It should dwindle over the next couple of days.”
Temporary warm-ups aside, long-term forecasters say skiers and snowboarders in this part of the country could be in luck this year.
According to Accuweather, ski resorts across the country are starting to open for the season, thanks in part to La Niña. La Niña influences the storm track across the United States, and during the colder months, it can dictate where snow falls and how frequently powder blankets the ski slopes.
After an unusually warm start to November across the Northeast, it has turned dramatically colder in the region since the middle of the month as Arctic air flowed in from Canada. The frigid air allowed some ski resorts to make artificial snow to allow skiers to hit the slopes before Thanksgiving. The recent bouts of lake-effect snow have also laid down a solid base for resorts across New York and Michigan.
Forecasters say that it will not be a great winter for skiing across California, Utah and Arizona, but it won’t be a bad season either. Storms will occasionally track over the Western U.S., laying down blankets of snow over ski resorts, but spells of dry weather between the snowstorms could impact the slopes.
AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok cautioned that periods of warmer weather throughout the season could affect the snow quality at the bases of the ski slopes.
Folks across the eastern United States who do not want to travel across the country to ski will still have plenty of opportunities to hit the slopes this winter, although some patience may be required.
“The back end of the season could be very interesting for the Northeast,” Pastelok said, adding that there could be some bigger snowstorms over the region during the second half of the winter.
Resorts from North Carolina through Pennsylvania could have to lean on artificial snow during the first half of the winter until the stormy pattern develops during the latter part of the season.
Farther north in New York and into New England, the season as a whole is forecast to be good, although Pastelok stated that early snowpacks could turn icy by the middle of the winter.
Even better ski conditions are in the forecast across the Midwest, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Pastelok said that these areas could “get hit pretty hard” with snow early in the season, laying down a solid base of snow that will stay intact throughout most or all of the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.