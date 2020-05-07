CADILLAC — There were no new COVID-19 cases in Wexford, Missaukee or Lake counties again on Wednesday.
It's been a few days since any area numbers have gone up.
The area's last new case was announced by District Health Department No. 10 on April 30, with the state not announcing the case until the next day (it was Missaukee County's 16th case).
But it's too early to say exactly what it all means.
"At this point, it's difficult to predict what causes the slowing of cases in some areas," said Robin Walicki, clinical supervisor for District Health Department No. 10, via an email.
Testing priorities have changed but supply issues have continued, she said.
"Testing didn't increase in some locations," Walicki noted. In others, it did.
"In some counties like Oceana, the drive-thru clinic in Shelby (a partnership of Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc and DHD No. 10) raised the numbers due to testing of household contacts from known positive cases," Walicki noted.
"We're very hopeful that our hard work with contact tracing, combined with the Governor's executive orders, has made an impact, but it's too soon to say that for sure," she said.
On Wednesday, Michigan announced that there had been 45,054 confirmed COVID-19 cases since tracking began in Michigan, with 4,250 people dying. Over the weekend, the state announced there had been 15,659 "recoveries" from COVID-19, defined as people who are still alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.
Wexford County
Confirmed: 9
Probable; 6
Contact Tracing: 30
Dead: 2
Lake County
Confirmed: 2
Probable: 1
Contact Tracing: 6
Dead: 0
Missaukee County
Confirmed: 16
Probable: 7
Contact Tracing: 4
Dead: 1
Osceola County
Confirmed: 8
Probable: unknown
Contact Tracing: unknown
Dead: 0
Recovered: 3
