CADILLAC — The positivity rate in the Cadillac News coverage area appears to be dropping for the third week in a row.
In combining Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, the newspaper found a positivity rate of 7.4% for the week ending Jan. 30, with the most recent data on diagnostic testing coming on Thursday.
If the trend earlier in the week continues, not only will a positivity rate mark a third consecutive week of declining positivity rates in the four counties, it will also be the lowest positivity rate for the four counties since the week ending Oct. 31, when it was 6.5%.
The World Health Organization's guideline for re-opening is a rolling average of 5% or less for 14 days. Statewide, Michigan is at 4.99%, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Even among local counties, there is a pretty big difference in positivity rates. Lake County is at 1.4%, while Osceola is at 4.4%, Wexford is at 10.7% and Missaukee County is at 14.6%. However, Missaukee County's positivity rate has dropped considerably from last week, when it was 22.9%.
Three of the local counties added COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Wexford County added six cases while Missaukee County added five and Osceola County added three.
Wexford County's pandemic total stood at 1,221 on Friday. Lake County, which didn't add any new cases Friday, has a pandemic total of 329. Missaukee County has had 544 COVID-19 cases and Osceola County has had 857 cases.
There were no new local COVID-19 deaths recorded on Friday and just six statewide, a marked improvement from early December when the state was losing 100 people or more every day.
Statewide cases reached 557,883 on Friday.
