CADILLAC — Who knew those nifty pneumatic tubes banks use to transport cash and deposit slips can also be used to potentially save lives?
Several financial institutions in the Cadillac area have been — or are gearing up to begin — handing out surgical masks to area residents free of charge.
Although the idea is relatively new, already word is spreading that masks are available at some locations in the Cadillac area.
"We had 150 masks when we opened up today," said Wexford Community Credit Union Executive Assistant Melissa Kuhns on Tuesday. "We were out at noon."
The credit union locations in Cadillac and Lake City were among the first financial institutions to hand out masks using their drive-thru lanes.
"We were already set up for no-contact exchanges," Kuhns said.
The idea to use banks as mask distribution centers was spearheaded by community leader Margo Jacobs, who approached the credit union and asked them if they were on board with the plan. Once the credit union signed off on the idea, the work of securing enough masks to fill the demand in the community began.
Jacobs reached out to a couple organizations in the area she had heard were making homemade masks, including the Cadillac Senior Center and the regional Facebook group, Seamstresses for Safety.
These connections proved invaluable, as volunteers from each group immediately started dropping off homemade masks to the credit union, Jacobs said.
"I think it gives people with a giving spirit a lot of joy producing something that will actually be used," Jacobs said.
Cadillac Senior Center Director Diane Patterson said there are a handful of seniors at the center that spend a lot of time making masks. So far, she estimates they've produced more than 300, some of which go to other seniors in the community and others to entities such as the Wex Express and credit union.
The credit union (which only has drive-thru hours of operation right now) set aside some time from 10 a.m. to noon when mask-sewing volunteers could knock on the lobby doors and drop off finished masks for distribution.
Wexford Community Credit Union CEO Julie Rushing said reception to the nascent program has been incredible.
"I know we're moving some masks," Rushing said. "I'm not sure if the supply will keep up with the demand."
Recently, the United Way of Wexford and Missaukee Counties and Cadillac Area Community Foundation both spent $1,500 to purchase 4,000 FDA-approved surgical masks to bolster the supply of these coveted items throughout the region.
But it won't just be the credit union handing out these masks.
United Way Executive Director Pat Goggin said several other financial institutions in the area have also agreed to participate in the program: they include Chemical Bank — with locations in Cadillac, Lake City, and McBain; Mercantile Bank — with locations in Cadillac; 4Front Credit Union in Cadillac; and Forest Area Credit Union — with locations in Manton, Lake City and Mesick.
Goggin said there have been a lot of initiatives to provide masks for workplace environments, all the while the rest of the community has been somewhat neglected, which is why a program such as this is so important.
CACF Executive Director Doreen Lanc said the masks they purchased will go primarily to non-profit volunteers, employees, food pantries, in-home caretakers, and their clients.
While the order for 4,000 masks has been made, Goggin said the shipment likely won't come in until May 21.
In the meantime, people are still welcome to stop by either Wexford Community Credit Union location and ask for up to two masks, even if they're not members of the credit union.
Rushing said they're not too worried about drive-thru lines becoming overly busy, as it doesn't take much time to send someone a couple masks through a tube.
Jacobs said people also are welcomed to continue dropping off homemade masks between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. She said material donations of fabric and especially elastic bands (which are in short supply) also are appreciated.
Homemade masks also have been delivered to Chemical Bank locations in Lake City and McBain, as well as the Forest Area Credit Union location in Lake City. Jennifer Pugh, with Community Hope in Missaukee County, has been instrumental in securing these masks from a quilting group in the Zeeland/Hudsonville area.
