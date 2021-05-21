Area entering peak of spring allergy season, when grass and tree pollen overlap

CADILLAC — Earlier this week, puffs of cottonwood and dandelion blew through the air in such abundance they resembled falling snow.
While not the direct cause of allergies, the presence of these white puffs signifies for many the peak of spring allergy season.
Dr. Martin Dubravec with Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Cadillac, said right now is the time of year when the pollen from blooming trees overlaps with the pollen from grass.
Dubravec said pollen was released from trees in March this year, which is somewhat earlier than normal but not unheard of. While that led to people experiencing allergy symptoms earlier than they usually do, this year has been about average for allergy severity, Dubravec said.
During a typical year, Dubravec said pollen is released in three waves from three different sources — from trees during March through May, from grass during May through July, and from weeds during July through October.
Many people associate dandelion and cottonwood seeds with allergies, but Dubravec said these actually don’t cause any of the allergy symptoms that people suffer.
It’s actually the pollen, which is released before the pollination process that creates dandelion and cottonwood seeds, that causes allergies in about 15% of the population.
Dubravec said when people have allergic reactions such as coughing, irritated eyes and runny nose, what they’re actually experiencing is their immune system over-reacting to the pollen. When the immune system misidentifies the pollen as a threat, it releases chemicals that end up turning on the body, causing allergies.
The number of people who have allergies has increased over the last 50 years, and while researchers don’t know definitively what is causing this, one of the leading theories is lifestyle changes. Dubravec said people may be staying indoors more than in the past, which means there is less of an opportunity for the body to be exposed to pollen and adapt to it.
Allergies can be treated through the use of medications, which temporarily block the body’s release of chemicals in response to pollen, or through allergy shots, which change the body’s reaction to pollen altogether.
For those who go the allergy shot route, Dubravec said after a few years of weekly or monthly injections, 70% experience complete relief from allergies for about 10 years after they stop receiving treatment; about 95% experience at least some relief from allergy systems.
