BUCKLEY — It seems Mother Nature had impeccable timing this year, at least in this part of Northern Michigan.
With inflationary pressures causing the price of almost everything to rise, many farmers are hoping a banner harvest year will balance out increased costs and maybe even allow them to make a little money.
“We probably had just about the best corn crop ever,” said Buckley-area pig farmer Eric Svec, whose harvest was delayed slightly due to its prodigious size and recent snow; Svec grows corn as feed for his livestock, and what he doesn’t use on the farm, he sells.
“We usually only use about 50% of what we grow,” Svec said. “And this year, we grew 30% more than we normally do. We have so much grain to haul. It’s definitely going to have a positive effect on our finances.”
“It was a really good growing year after a dry start,” said Jodi DeHate, Missaukee Conservation District MAEAP technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford Counties. “The plants were really tall. One (Missaukee County) farmer told me ‘this is the harvest of a lifetime.’”
DeHate said weather conditions couldn’t have been better this year: they got rain when they needed rain, warmth when they needed warmth and dryness and when they needed dryness.
During a typical year, DeHate said farmers can get 5 to 6 tons of chopped corn or 150 to 170 bushels of grain per acre. This year, they were able to harvest between 8 and 11 tons of chopped corn or between 180 and 270 bushels of grain per acre. At some farms, DeHate said corn stalks were as high as the 12-foot tractors used to harvest them.
“For this area, that’s pretty crazy,” DeHate said.
Farmers such as Svec who sell their extra grain can make some decent money right now, as the market for corn and soybeans is very good. Svec said they may end up needing the extra cash next spring, as fertilizer prices are two to three times higher than they normally are due to inflation.
“Fertilizer prices are astronomically high,” confirmed DeHate, who added that while the prices that consumers pay at the grocery store for agricultural commodities have been rising, farmers haven’t seen the same type of increases in what they’re able to get for their dairy, beef, pork and poultry products.
Svec said he’s actually been getting less for his pigs from major distributors than he had before inflation set in, although he’s able to compensate somewhat for this by cutting out the middleman and selling directly to local consumers at his Svec Meats store near the farm.
Jerry Lindquist, Osceola County beef cattle farmer and secretary of the Michigan Forage Council, said while farmers aren’t going to get rich this year from the excellent harvest, it likely will allow them to at least break even.
“They won’t have to buy supplemental feed (which is what they have to do when they don’t harvest enough to maintain their livestock over the winter), and they’ll probably be able to cover some of the extra costs (from inflation),” Lindquist said.
A number of farm operations in the region have shut down in recent years due to chaotic market conditions, declining profit margins, uncooperative weather and rising operational costs, among other things.
Lindquist said he doesn’t foresee this being one of those years, thanks largely to the impressive harvest.
“Inflation impacts everything,” Lindquist said. “Part costs, fuel, labor — having to compete with a $15 minimum wage at McDonald’s. But I don’t think farms (that are still operating in Northern Michigan) will lose money this year. They’re the survivors.”
