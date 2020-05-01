CADILLAC — Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.
To help food pantries throughout the country feed millions of Americans who are out of work right now due to the coronavirus, the federal government is poised to call in the cavalry.
The United States Department of Agriculture has announced an initiative to purchase $3 million in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from distributors significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service entities. These items will then be shipped directly to food banks and other non-profits helping people in need, including people right here in Northern Michigan.
Kari Hanus, who helps run the food pantry at First Baptist Church in Cadillac, said she's never seen this much need in the community.
"Never in my lifetime," Hanus said. "A lot of people have been calling about our food pantry. It's unprecedented."
First Baptist Church is among the organizations in the Cadillac area that have expanded their food assistance programs to serve people affected by the economic disruption caused by the virus. The church recently held three different drive-through distribution events, during which 60, 160 and 80 families were served.
Hanus said the lull they experienced in demand at their most recent drive-through event likely can be attributed to people receiving their federal stimulus checks. She anticipates that demand will go up again in coming weeks when families use up their stimulus payments.
The Veterans Serving Veterans park in Cadillac also has seen an uptick in food assistance requests.
Steve Birdwell, who helps run the park's food pantry, said for almost two years, they've served around 20 families at their bimonthly distribution events. During the last two distribution days, however, the number of veterans served has been more than 30. Birdwell said he believes that increase is largely due to the effects of the coronavirus.
Pat Goggin, executive director of the United Way of Wexford and Missaukee Counties, said the current need for food assistance in the area is reflected by the enquires received by the informational hotline service, 2-1-1.
From April 13 to April 19, 2-1-1 referred four people (three who reported having been directly affected by COVID-19) to food assistance programs. During that same period, 15 searches related to food assistances were made on call-211.org.
While those numbers may not seem like much, Goggin said it's only been in the last couple of weeks that any requests for information about food assistance began popping up in calls, texts and online searches.
"A lot of people are going through food pantries right now," said Doreen Lanc, executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. "Some food pantries might not be able to keep up, especially if this goes into the summer."
The CACF has been working with the United Way to get an idea of the level of need that food pantries have in the area. These efforts began when they were informed about the USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program by a distributor that plans to submit a bid to distribute the food packages throughout Northern Michigan.
"As a Michigan-based fruit packer and wholesale produce distributer serving around 50 local fruit and vegetable growers, we are uniquely positioned to assist in these delivery pipelines," Vine Line Produce Distribution wrote in a letter to United Way. "We have a documented history of serving our community and participating in USDA bid programs."
Marilyn Heeren, with Michigan Fresh Marketing, said that the USDA will review bids in the next week and the first distributions have been tentatively scheduled for around May 15.
Considering how new the program is, Heeren said there still are a lot of unknowns about how it will work but in a nutshell, Vine Line Produce Distribution (or whoever the USDA chooses) will be responsible for transporting a set amount of food to each non-profit that applies for the aid.
She said details such as how many times per week the deliveries will occur, as well as where the drop-offs will take place, still need to be worked out.
"Every food bank has different needs," Heeren said. "Our job will be to work with them and their schedules. We're trying to make it work for everyone and we'll do the best we can to make things go smooth."
At the moment, Heeren said they would like to provide boxes of regional produce items. Most likely, these would be 20-pound boxes filled with staples such as potatoes, onions, and apples as well as seasonal mixes including squash, tomatoes and peppers. They have also begun conversations for a second type of box that would also include meat and dairy products.
Heeren said the USDA will be reviewing bids in the next several days and they should know sometime next week or two if their bid was chosen.
