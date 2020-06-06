CADILLAC — Following an extremely slow spring season punctuated by cancelled tournaments and tee times, golf courses throughout the area are starting to see signs that people are ready to hit the links once again.
Pete Meyer, manager of Caberfae Peaks Ski and Golf Resort, said while their leagues won't be starting up until next week, which is about a month later than they do during a typical year, a "record number" of teams have signed up for their Monday and Wednesday play times.
"Golf has been strong," Meyer said. "We started up May 1 and we're seeing steady play."
Meyer said their business really started to pick up when the restriction on the number of people who can ride in golf carts was lifted.
Don Smith, general manager of El Dorado Golf Course, said they also are starting to notice the trickle of patrons getting steadier and steadier.
"We're usually in full swing right now but I think the first nice weekend will be the real test," Smith said. "Tee times are starting to pick up. People are so excited to be back out and do the things they took for granted before. Things are starting to move in that direction."
For the majority of spring, Smith said their business was very slow; he said they lost a lot of their customers from outside the area after the state restricted travel and people cut back on many of their normal activities.
As restrictions have gradually been lifted, Smith said it seems like people are becoming more comfortable going out. He hopes the announcement Monday that the Stay Home, Stay Safe order will be lifted will only increase the confidence people have that they are safe to resume their lives, more or less.
To help that process along, Smith has taken precautions at the golf course to minimize the chances of people coming into contact with the coronavirus.
Among the things they've done to eliminate "touch points" where the virus could be transmitted are taking down ball washers, removing rakes used to smooth sandy areas, and placing foam noodles in the bottom of holes so players don't have to lift up the flag to retrieve their golf balls.
Smith said they also regularly sanitize areas that people frequently touch, particularly their golf carts.
He said the players themselves also have done their part: instead of everyone in a group piling into the club house to pay for their tee time, one person will come inside or they will pay in advance over the phone.
Brent Petrosky and Sam Alexander were enjoying the Eldorado course on Tuesday. Both have been golfing for around a month.
Petrosky said he took the threat of coronavirus seriously but added that golf courses in general have been doing a pretty good job of "taking the fear factor out of it."
"It's pretty easy to keep your distance from people out here," Alexander concurred.
Smith said since golf is played outside and it's relatively easy to maintain social distance, it could be a great way for people to gradually ease back into their normal routines this summer.
"I see that transition starting," Smith said. "We have room for golfers. We just need to coax them out."
