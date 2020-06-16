CADILLAC — Unkempt hair and a few extra pounds around the midsection weren't the only side effects people experienced as a result of gyms and salons being closed to control the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, salons, barbers shops, gyms and tattoo parlors across the state were allowed to reopen — a relaxation of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order that Wexford and Missaukee counties were able to take advantage of slightly earlier, on June 10.
Ryan Gregory, owner of Ryno's Training fitness center, and the Cadillac Institute of Cosmetology, located at 205 Mitchell St., said he and his wife, Kate, were forced to close the doors of both businesses for nearly three months, and had to rely mostly on savings to get them through that period.
"We didn't have much of a choice," Gregory said. "We applied for some grants but didn't receive any. Thank goodness we're able to open again. It's better to run at some capacity than no capacity at all."
That sentiment is shared by many who haven't been able to visit a gym during that time.
"I put on 14, 15 (pounds)," Noel Parsons joked between reps at Ryno's. "I'm excited to get back in the gym."
Although the gym is now open to clients once again, things look a little differently than they did before the shutdown.
During the time off, Gregory said they were able to do some work inside the business, including new carpeting and upgrades to the bathrooms.
They've also implemented some protocols to minimize exposure between people at the gym, including asking clients to not stay more than an hour, limiting gym capacity to 13 people at a time, disabling some of the close-together equipment such as treadmills and elliptical machines, and asking clients to maintain six feet of distance from each other.
Gregory said they also encourage clients to wear masks, although he acknowledged that it may be unrealistic to expect this from people who are working out.
At the Cadillac Institute of Cosmetology, clients include both the students who are working toward their cosmetology licenses and customers.
They haven't had to limit the number of students they bring in but Gregory said they are staggering the days the come in so there are less people in the building each day. To accommodate this change, Gregory said they've had to open an extra day of the week.
They're also asking students and customers to be tested with a "no-contact thermometer" to ensure they don't have a fever, as well as answer some basic questions about possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Other measures include removing some of the waiting room furniture, coffee bar, and magazines. Once customers fill the four-chair waiting room, others will be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle until they are ready for them.
Kristin Robidoux, manager of New Image Hair Salon, in Cadillac, said they were able to do some renovations, repainting and restocking during the shutdown.
Unlike Ryan and Kate Gregory, however, Robidoux said they were fortunate enough to receive some grant assistance from the government to help them pay their employees and cover other expenditures.
"That was extremely helpful," Robidoux said. "We were one of the lucky ones."
Now that they've reopened, Robidoux said they're requiring all patrons to wear masks and wait outside or in their vehicles whenever possible before their appointment times.
She said they call customers ahead of time to walk them through the protocols they've set up, which include temperature checks at the door.
To cut down on congestion in the salon, Robidoux said they no longer double book clients and have spaced out stylist stations; they also hung a plastic sheet between two stations that were only a couple feet apart.
Like the Cadillac Institute of Cosmetology, Robidoux said New Image Hair Salon has opened up an extra day of the week to see more clients they normally would be able to squeeze in with double bookings.
"It's definitely making us busier," Robidoux said. "But we're doing the best we can to get everybody in and accommodated."
In order to compensate for the time they were shut down, Robidioux said they've slightly increased their rates, although she added that customers seem to be OK with the adjustment.
During the time the shutdown was in effect, Robidoux said she regularly received messages from people asking if she'd come to their house for a haircut or coloring. She said they tried to work with clients by shipping color and other products to their home, along with DIY instructions.
While this might have worked for some people, others preferred to wait it out and let the professionals handle their hair.
"I stayed away from the quarantine cuts," Katherine Miller said as she waited for her hair to be styled at New Image. "I'm too scared to cut my own hair."
Gregory said he gets the impression that a lot of people are still pretty hesitant to return to their normal routines following the pandemic, which is why he doesn't think his business will be restored overnight.
"I don't think it's going to be quick," Gregory said. "And I don't think it should be. The last thing we want is to be closed another three months. I'd rather ease back into this."
