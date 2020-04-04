CADILLAC — The capacity to test people for COVID-19 in the Cadillac area has improved over the past couple of weeks, but there still aren't enough tests.
In a video interview Friday afternoon with Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, the doctor said the disease was probably more widespread in the community than the numbers show.
"The good news is that people have been great about really obeying the governor's order and staying home," Dr. Santangelo said. "That is part of the reason that we're seeing less cases. The other reason, to be frank, is that just that we don't have the testing capability that we want. And so if we could test everyone, I think we would know that there are more cases in Cadillac than we currently know there are."
There are a couple of ways people in the Cadillac area can get tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
If a provider orders the test, patients can get tested at the hospital, which will send samples to one of three labs (the state lab, a Spectrum lab or a Mayo lab).
That's new; just a few weeks ago, Munson was able to send tests only to the state lab, which struggled to meet demand.
Additionally, outpatients may go through their provider's office, which may use a private lab such as Quest Diagnostics to run the test.
However, even though more labs are now able to process COVID-19 tests, there's still not enough testing material to go around.
All the labs rely on the same chemicals to run the tests, "and there's only so many of those chemicals," Dr. Santangelo explained.
"We're in a better place now than we were a week or two ago. I think there's lots of really smart people working on this ... I'm optimistic about testing," Dr. Santangelo said.
Cadillac Hospital is serving as one of Munson's three designated COVID-19 care centers. It's called "cohorting."
"What it means is grouping patients with the same kinds of illnesses together. And this is standard practice in pandemics or in large outbreaks," Dr. Santangelo said.
Munson tried to spread the hospitals throughout its region, with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Grayling Hospital serving as the other COVID-19 care centers.
Cadillac was picked over Manistee because it's a larger hospital with more intensive care units and more staffing.
While there is a medical supply shortage nationwide, Northern Michigan is in a good position according to Dr. Santangelo.
"We're really lucky that right now, we have the personal protective equipment we need to keep our staff and our patients safe," he said. And they're working on getting more. "We're looking at things we have never looked at before, places we've never looked before to buy medical supplies."
Dr. Satangelo cited a distillery that will provide hand sanitizer and factories that may make face shields.
With expected shortages in staff and supplies, the Cadillac News asked Dr. Santangelo when people should go to the doctor or visit the emergency room.
The short answer: call ahead of time, but all the usual standards of when you need a doctor and when you don't still apply. If you think you're having a heart attack or if you're bleeding profusely, you need the ER. And, of course, if you're having COVID-19 symptoms (cough, shortness of breath and fever are the big ones) call your provider and let them know.
