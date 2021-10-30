CADILLAC — A shortage of decorations this year didn’t stop many homeowners in the area from getting into the holiday spirit.
Decorative schemes run the gamut from cartoonish and fun to gruesome and terrifying — sometimes at the same location.
Two of the most elaborate displays in Cadillac are on Granite Street and River Street, next to Diggins Hill.
Justin and Karri Dumas, at River Street, and John and Amanda Phillips, at Granite Street, have been decorating their homes for several years.
Elaborate displays and inflatable Halloween creatures also can be seen on north Mitchell Street and on Division Street, among other places.
