Area police agencies weigh in on AG's seven reform proposals

LANSING — With a focus on policing occurring across the country since the death of George Floyd, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her first seven proposals Tuesday for police reform in the state.
The proposals are part of a series of actions for police reform and seek to increase transparency surrounding law enforcement agencies. They also seek to ensure accountability from and for law enforcement officers.
In 2016, the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards began requiring that law enforcement officers in the State of Michigan be licensed. But, in many respects, MCOLES lacks sufficient authority to oversee law enforcement professionals and to revoke the licenses of police officers who demonstrate poor moral character or violate the public trust, according to a release from Nessel's office.
The seven proposals released Monday aim to create oversight for law enforcement agencies and their officers similar to many of the professions and professional licenses required across the state, along with a comprehensive approach to evaluating misconduct complaints and imposing disciplinary actions by a single agency, MCOLES.
Nessel's proposals include:
• Authorizing MCOLES to suspend or revoke a license when an officer: (a) engages in conduct that adversely affects the ability and fitness of the police officer to perform his or her job duties; or (b) engages in conduct that is detrimental to the reputation, integrity or discipline of the police department where the police officer is employed.
• Mandating that law enforcement agencies maintain all disciplinary records of a police officer in his or her personnel file.
• Requiring MCOLES to create a statewide misconduct registry of verified claims that is accessible by the public.
• Amending the Public Employee Benefits Forfeiture Act so that officers forfeit their retirement benefits upon conviction of a felony related to misconduct while on duty.
• Mandating law enforcement agencies report the use of force data, disaggregated by race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, and age.
• Creating an independent investigative and prosecutorial process for deaths that involve the actions of law enforcement officers.
• Requiring continuing education for law enforcement officers as a license requirement; improving and standardizing police policies and training (including de-escalation, cultural competence, and implicit bias training).
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said after reviewing the proposals there are going to be a lot of questions and he is certain labor unions will be very involved with this process. He also said it likely is a long way from being decided.
Although he believes those things, Taylor also said he is open to any improvements that will help law enforcement do their jobs better.
"There is no room for excessive force. I think any future mandated training obviously can help prevent any deadly outcomes," Taylor said. "Looking at these things, having debates and changing with the times is a good thing. Everything is evolving all the time and so should the way we (law enforcement) operate."
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said he supports the majority of proposals announced by the Attorney General's office, particularly the first measure, which he believes will give local department heads more authority to address officer misconduct directly rather than having to jump through a series of hoops.
"What we have to do is have accountability in the departments," Martin said. "A lot of these proposals I don't see any issues with and some will just be continuing what we already do."
One of the proposals that Martin said may be a bit unnecessary is the mandate that law enforcement report data on race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion and age in connection with use-of-force incidents.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said at first glance, he doesn't have any problems with most of the AG's proposals.
He said he especially likes the proposal to establish a statewide registry of misconduct reports on officers; while Yancer said MCOLES has had a similar database in place since 2018, it might not be as extensive as the one proposed by Nessel.
"I think the law needs to do a better job of policing itself," Yancer said. "Something like (a registry) would be great. It could keep bad police from bouncing from one department to another."
While he supported most of the proposals, Yancer said he wasn't sure if he liked the one that would strip officers of their retirement benefits if they are convicted of a felony related to misconduct while on duty.
"That gave me pause," said Yancer, who added that any other person who works their whole life toward their retirement wouldn't get it taken away if they committed a felony.
A proposal Yancer supports in principal is the requirement of officers to undergo continual training and education throughout their careers. His concern is how departments are going to pay for these trainings.
"I'd like to send my guys to training as much possible, if I had the funds," Yancer said.
Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka agreed that unions may fight what goes into the report to MCOLES.
Ottjepka also addressed the wider call for police reform.
"Everybody's trying to get ahead of the curve and come up with better practices and policies to hand down to the law enforcement agencies to make change," he said. "You have local municipalities all the way up to the president saying, 'All right, how do we, how do we make these changes? How do we make things better with the community relationships?'"
In the coming weeks, Nessel will meet with members of the Legislature, community groups, advocacy groups, law enforcement agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss these proposals in addition to other potential areas of reform.
“This is just the first step toward implementing positive change in our criminal justice system,‘ Nessel said. “I look forward to working with these stakeholders to identify and implement additional ways to ensure all people – regardless of their race, color, or zip code – are treated with equal respect and dignity under the law.‘
