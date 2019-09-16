CADILLAC — Since 2016, law enforcement agencies, hospitals and EMS providers in this area estimate they’ve administered around 700 doses of the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan.
And that’s a conservative estimate.
The Cadillac News collected data from the primary Narcan users in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties to get an idea how much of the drug has been administered during the last four years.
2016 was chosen as a starting year because that’s when many law enforcement agencies began equipping officers in the field with Narcan, which also goes by its generic name, Naloxone.
In Wexford County, Narcan is used by the Cadillac Police Department, Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Manton Police Department, MSP Cadillac Post, Mesick Rescue Squad, North Flight EMS, and Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. According to the data, at least 424 doses were administered in Wexford County, with the majority provided by the hospital and North Flight EMS.
In Missaukee County, Narcan is used by the sheriff’s office and Missaukee County Ambulance Services. According to the data, around 14 doses of Narcan were used by these entities since 2016.
In Osceola County, Narcan is used by Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Osceola County EMS, Reed City Police Department, Evart Police Department and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The data indicate that around 261 doses were administered in Osceola County, with the majority provided by the hospital.
What complicates interpretation of the data is that each agency records Narcan use their own way, and they aren’t necessarily consistent with each other.
For example, it’s possible the total number of doses administered could be higher because some of the data — mostly from the police departments and smaller ambulance services — is based on individual overdoses, not necessarily the amount of Narcan required to bring a patient back.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency room Dr. Mike Peacock said the number of doses required to bring someone back from an overdose varies depending on the narcotic they’ve used and other factors.
In the case of straight heroin, Peacock said it generally takes only one dose to bring them back. For carfentanyl and prescription narcotics, it can take multiple doses.
In extreme cases, an overdosed patient will be hooked to an infusion of Narcan, which keeps them alive; otherwise, Peacock said they’d have to go on full life support.
Peacock said the reason carfentanyl and prescription overdoses often require multiple Narcan shots is the way the drugs are metabolized in the body: heroin is fast-acting and out of the body relatively quick while pills and carfentanyl are more gradual.
The way Narcan works is by attaching to the receptor that is activated by opioid use, essentially throwing the person — if they are addicted to opioids — into a state of instant withdrawal.
People who come out of the overdose often are sick and agitated, with their No. 1 concern being how to get out of there as soon as possible, Peacock said.
Although frequently used to reverse overdose, that’s not the only use for the drug: it also is used as a tool to diagnose what is going on with patients.
Munson Healthcare Senior Communications Specialist Dale Killingbeck said when someone is unconscious or showing an altered level of consciousness, the paramedic may have reasons to suspect an overdose and use Narcan, even if they actually haven’t overdosed.
Peacock said someone who isn’t on opioids won’t be affected by Narcan, so it’s safe to use in this way.
Although it’s hard to say exactly how many overdose deaths have been averted as a result of Narcan use, Lynda Rutkowski, with the Up North Prevention, said police departments in 21 counties in this part of Michigan have had 111 “saves‘ since December 2015.
Up North Prevention — which is affiliated with Catholic Human Services — provides Narcan to law enforcement agencies, including the city of Cadillac, Wexford County Sheriff and Missaukee County Sheriff, free of charge.
Rutkowski said they are able to afford the Narcan through grants, and there’s no sign this funding will dry up anytime soon ... which isn’t the only good news when it comes to the battle against opioid addiction in Northern Michigan: the Michigan Center for Rural Health announced last month it has received a $1 million federal grant to help communities in this area deal with the opioid epidemic.
The money will be directed to the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium, of which Munson Healthcare Cadillac and three other Munson hospitals are a part. The consortium has 32 members.
It wasn’t immediately clear if or how much of the $1 million grant will be sent to Cadillac.
Dr. James Whelan, Munson Healthcare medical director for population health, said in an email to the Cadillac News that the strategies for how to use the money are still evolving and the specifics for each community will vary and have not been solidified.
“The timeline is over the next two years and the efforts can be grouped into four areas, prevention, workforce, treatment and recovery, with branching initiatives off those,‘ Whelan said. “They are going to help our communities in many ways, mostly by strengthening the areas we need, like prevention, treatment and recovery. Exact impact will remain to be seen, but any programs can only make things better.‘
Narcan doses by department
• Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital — 266
• North Flight EMS — 137
• Wexford County Sheriff’s Office — 2
• Cadillac Police Department — 9
• Manton Police Department — 0
• Mesick Rescue Squad — 8*
• Michigan State Police Cadillac Post — 2
• Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office — 2
• Missaukee County Ambulances Services — 12*
• Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital — 224
• Osceola County EMS — 36*
• Osceola County Sheriff’s Office — 0
• Evart Police Department — 0*
• Reed City Police Department — 1
* Mesick Rescue Squad Director Jim Peterson estimated they administer an average of two doses a year but did not have exact data.
* Alan Devereaux, director of the Missaukee County Ambulances Services, estimated they’ve used Narcan an average of three times a year since 2016 for cases involving drug addicts who’ve overdosed and are unresponsive. If he were to take into consideration patients from nursing homes who have forgotten to remove their fentanyl patches or simply took too much of their prescription narcotics, however, the number would be higher — around four or five times a year on average.
* Osceola County EMS Director Jeremy Beebe said due to changes in their record system, he only had data as far back as August 2017.
* Evart Police Chief John Beam said his officers have never administered Narcan themselves but EMS crews have requested to use their supplies on at least one occasion.
